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By Sean Adl-Tabatabai March 21, 2026

Canadian doctors are being urged to euthanize patients before diagnosing them in order to cut waiting times and reduce costs for the country’s overburdened health service.

One chilling case illustrates the policy’s dark reality: an 84-year-old woman claims doctors pressured and bullied her into agreeing to “assisted suicide” before they had even examined her.

The woman, identified as Miriam, said the doctor tried to end her life in a same-day procedure before attempting to determine what was wrong with her.

Miriam said she was taken to Vancouver General Hospital after experiencing sudden, severe pain.

Lifesitenews.com reports: “She called an ambulance,” Miriam said. “Off I went to the Vancouver General Hospital, and I was approached by a young lady doctor. The very first words out of her mouth [were]: ‘We would like to offer you MAID.’ I was taken aback—that was the last thing on my mind! I just wanted to find out why I was in pain! I did not want to die!”

Miriam had not asked for euthanasia. She had not even asked about euthanasia. She had not yet received a diagnosis. But still, she was offered a lethal injection that would kill her immediately – in all likelihood, simply because she is an elderly woman.

This deadly ageism that infects Canada’s healthcare system, combined with our ever-expanding euthanasia regime, has turned many medical facilities into genuinely dangerous places for the vulnerable.

“I was a month in hospital, came home, recuperated nicely enough that I could take some trips,” Miriam said. “Off I went last year to Cuba – before the problems today in Cuba – and then, this just recently, I have been to Mexico and Guatemala. My recovery has been amazing, and there was no need for MAID to even be suggested.”

Achtman’s video of Miriam’s testimony has gone viral on X, racking up over a quarter of a million reposts and accruing more than 3,300 reposts.

“Physician assisted killing creates a structure of sin which amplifies so many other evil cultural biases which push towards discarding the vulnerable,” ethicist Charlie Camosy stated in response to the video. “Ageism and ableism are foremost among them.”

“Stop pushing medically facilitated death on those who aren’t asking for it,” Conservative MP Garnett Genuis tweeted. “Visit https://carenotcoercion.ca to find out more about my bill C-260.” Bill C-260, the “Preventing Coercion of Persons Not Seeking Medical Assistance in Dying Act,” was tabled as a Private Member’s Bill by Genuis in February, and would make it illegal to proactively offer euthanasia:

This enactment amends the Criminal Code to make it an offence for certain persons in certain circumstances to initiate a discussion with a person about the availability to them of medical assistance in dying, knowing that they have not specifically requested to have such a discussion.

“My mother, at roughly the same age as this woman, had kidney failure, after which her first dialysis was excruciating,” another Canadian wrote. “Dialysis shouldn’t hurt & nobody knew why it had. She refused any further treatment, chose to die instead. But her longtime primary care doc talked her out of it. ‘Now Pat, do you want to die?’ ‘Well, no.’ He persuaded her to try a second dialysis, which went fine, no pain, and she had another year… of good life.”

“He gave that year to her and to us. Today, in Canada, she would have been euthanized same day.”

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

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