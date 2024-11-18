One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Paul Serran Nov. 17, 2024

We have diligently been talking about Euthanasia, Assisted Suicide, and the culture of death here at TGP, as more countries consider adopting these practices, and as the situation in Canada devolves in the predicted hellish way.

In 2016, when Canada legalized euthanasia or ‘medical assistance in dying’ (MAiD), it was only meant for those whose death was ‘reasonably foreseeable.’

A decade later, doctors have been expressing ‘grave concerns’ over the loosening of the requirements that means patients are now requesting — and receiving — euthanasia because they were obese, grieving, or poor – and what’s worse, whatever safeguards still exist are being ignored.

Not to mention when doctors or medical staff push MAiD on people who don’t want it.

A new damaging report out of Canada alleges that, out of many hundreds of violations of the euthanasia law, not a single one of them has been reported to law enforcement.

CNA reported:

“Alexander Raikin, a visiting fellow in bioethics at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, wrote in the New Atlantis on Monday that since 2018 ‘euthanasia regulators’ in Ontario have identified over 400 ‘issues with compliance’ with the country’s medical aid in dying (MAID) law.”

The breaches of the regulations include ‘determining a suicidal patient’s eligibility for the program’ and ‘making sure patients do not suffer any additional abuse’.

“Ontario Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer […] ‘identified hundreds of ‘issues with compliance’ with the criminal law and regulatory policies’ of MAID without having moved to prosecute any of the offenders. Of the more than 400 violations, just four cases were reported to a regulatory body, while ‘all others were deemed lower-level offenses, and not a single case was reported to the police’.”

Canada’s Euthanasia Prevention Coalition called it ‘a cover-up of mammoth proportions’.

Assisted suicide is booming in the country, to the point where in 2022, 13,241 ‘MAID provisions’ were reported, accounting for 4.1% of all deaths.

And it’s only going to get worse.

“Activists have regularly pushed to expand MAID, including allowing individuals to obtain lethal drugs if they are suffering from a mental illness. Quebec recently began allowing individuals to be euthanized even when they are incapable of giving consent.”

Jack Fonseca, from Canada’s Campaign Life Coalitio says the report is ‘a serious indictment of the chief coroner’s office’.

“’This report brings to light for the first time some essential and illuminating data on the number of illegal euthanasia killings taking place in Canada, and especially in Ontario’, he said.

Fonseca said that when euthanasia was first legalized in Canada, ‘we warned that it would expand rapidly until everyone who wanted to be killed by the state could be killed, and that none of the promised safeguards would protect the vulnerable. This report proves us right’, he said.”

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

