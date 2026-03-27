Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

How could the medical field get away with killing their patients, because of organ donations. I wonder what people with money already paid up front for her organs. The Doctors couldn't wait to KILL her. Outrageous! EVIL....

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Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek's avatar
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
2h

Truly we live in a dystopian nightmare.

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