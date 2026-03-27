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By Niamh Harris March 27, 2026

A 25-year-old woman in Spain, Noelia Castillo Ramos, who became paralyzed after a suicide attempt, was euthanized on Thursday following a lengthy legal battle with her father over her right to die.

Ramos had attempted to take her own life in 2022 by jumping from a fifth-floor building, an act that left her paralyzed and reliant on a wheelchair. She had been struggling with severe psychological trauma.

Reports indicate that her trauma stemmed from multiple instances of sexual assault that year, including an attack by her former boyfriend and a gang assault involving three men at a state-supervised center for vulnerable youth.

Spain’s euthanasia law came into force in 2021, but Noelia’s case is the first to go before a judge to decide.

InfoWars reports: Since 2024, Ramos had been seeking to end her life via Spain’s euthanasia laws due to her struggles with irreversible paraplegia, chronic pain and psychological trauma.

“I want to go now and stop suffering, period. None of my family is in favor of euthanasia. But what about all the pain I’ve suffered during all these years?” Ramos told Antena 3 news program “Y Ahora Sonsoles” this week.

“At last, I’ve managed it, so let’s see if I can finally rest now,” she said, adding, “I just cannot go on anymore.”

Ramos’ request was approved by the Catalan Guarantee and Evaluation Commission in July 2024 and the euthanasia process was set to be carried out on August 2, 2024, but her father days earlier filed legal challenges halting the procedure.

For nearly two years, Ramos fought in court defending her decision against her father’s efforts to block the procedure, with Spain’s Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights ultimately upholding her request.

Reports now suggest that Noelia may have been having second thoughts in her final days, but doctors convinced her to move forward since some of her organs had already been reserved for donation

According to her Father’s lawyer, Noelia was allegedly pressured by doctors to agree to euthanasia because “her organs were already committed”

Newly released video of Noelia. She's standing, moving, and smiling. She looks determined to overcome her pain. She looks optimistic.

Source: 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠

The entire Spanish healthcare regime seemingly decided to execute her the moment she voiced suicidal thoughts in therapy - instead of fighting for her life and future. Her death would have been 1000% avoidable with the right support network.

It's one of the most horrifying incidents in modern European history.

Euthanasia is an essential part of the Great Reset (and the task of reducing the size of the global population so beloved by the conspirators)

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