By Frank Bergman January 17, 2025

A prominent expert is warning the public that the Canadian government is now euthanizing mentally ill and disabled citizens as part of a “eugenics” agenda that has been thinly disguised as “assisted suicide.”

The chilling warning was issued by Kelsi Sheren, a military veteran-turned-anti-euthanasia activist.

Specifically, Sheren is sounding the alarm about Canada’s taxpayer-funded Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

During a whistleblowing new interview with Triggernometry, Sheren said:

“MAiD is medical assistance in dying, but let’s call it what it is.

“It’s eugenics. It’s not MAiD. It’s eugenics.

“And the reason I say that so emphatically is because the statistics around who is using medical assistance and dying versus who is being euthanized are radically different.”

MAiD was originally launched by the Canadian government in 2016 to help terminally ill patients end their suffering.

However, Sheren is among several experts warning that MAiD has morphed into something more sinister.

The “assisted suicide” program has now become a system that increasingly targets people with mental health challenges, disabilities, and other non-terminal conditions.

Essentially, the citizens targeted for euthanasia are those requiring long-term care who are considered a burden on Canada’s taxpayer-funded socialized healthcare system.

“We had a girl in British Columbia last year… walked into Vancouver hospital,” Sheren continues.

“She was suicidal…

“She was met by the doctors who told her she couldn’t see psychiatrists for six months…

“And then she was then sat down while the nurse put her hand on her knee and said, ‘Have you heard of MAID?’ to a vulnerable person who just expressed that she was suicidal.”

Sheren asserts that this practice is the same eugenics program pioneered by the Nazis.

The controversial historical practice aims to “improve” society by controlling who gets to live or reproduce.

Eugenics was even popular among American progressives until it became taboo following World War Two.

“This is a movement to remove the vulnerable, disabled, liabilities, burdens on society, full stop,” Sheren notes.

“That’s what this is,” she emphasizes.

“This is not compassion and care dying with dignity or empathy.

“This is, let’s remove the problems from society.”

“We are turning healthcare practitioners who went into the practice to help people,” Sheren adds.

“We are turning them into everyday serial killers.

“And there is a moral issue to that, that those doctors, those family members, were not like, not ready, not trained to handle at all.”

In recent years, Canada’s liberal government has expanded the euthanasia laws to include people who might be struggling with depression, anxiety, or other treatable conditions.

The government is now euthanizing citizens suffering from poverty and homelessness, vaccine injuries, and even hearing loss.

