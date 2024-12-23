One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 23, 2024

A Canadian cancer patient has revealed that she was aggressively pressured by doctors to choose euthanasia instead of seeking expensive treatments.

The patient, a woman who remains unnamed for privacy reasons, recounted how she empathically said “no” to her doctor’s unsolicited advice to sign up for the government’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

Alarmingly, the doctor insisted that “God” wants people to be euthanized.

The incident involved a patient of the pro-life Delta Hospice Society (DHS).

She was hospitalized with stage 4 cancer.

The case was revealed by DHS president Angelina Ireland, who shared the story with LifeSiteNews.

“When the doctor came for her visit, it was always in the morning to see how I was feeling,” said the woman..

“One day, she decided to offer me MAiD.

“I quickly said no and then showed her my bookmark that said, ‘God all things are possible.’

“She agreed with me and then added that God uses tools to help us, and MAiD was a help for those in great pain.”

The woman noted that the doctors were uninterested in treating her and only wanted to push euthanasia.

She recalled how she felt “sad” that the doctor “wanted me ‘gone’” instead of “offering hope for me.”

“The doctor didn’t realize that God has such a big plan for his children, that one’s life, no matter what, is sacred and precious, that God through Jesus puts hope in our hearts daily to sustain us,” she said.

“And if God wants to use my life longer for even one more miracle, it will be worth it.”

Ireland told LifeSiteNews that her client’s story is all too common in Canada these days.

In this particular case, Ireland lamented that to “add further injury to this crime, the perpetrator describes euthanasia as a tool of God!”

Ireland said that the Canadian Association of MAiD Assessors and Providers (CAMAP) advises doctors to promote “assisted suicide” instead of treatments.

CAMAP receives taxpayer funding from the federal government.

The organization “creates publications giving advice to the medical community on how to supply euthanasia to Canadians,” Ireland explains.

“One of the most egregious pieces of ‘literature’ that CAMAP produces is its publication called ‘Bringing up Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) as a Clinical Care Option.’

“Within, it unapologetically declares recommendation #4, ‘This document intends to guide clinicians regarding their professional obligation to bringing up MAiD as a care option for patients.’”

“It goes on to basically instruct how medical professionals can skirt the Criminal Code of Canada and not be charged under Section 241, Counsel to Suicide, which is a crime,” Ireland said.

To combat Canadians being coerced into MAiD, the DHS is offering a free “Do Not Euthanize Defense Kit” to help vulnerable people “protect themselves” from “predatory” healthcare workers who push euthanasia on the defenseless.

The kit was put together to “protect Canadians from the behemoth ‘Empire MAiD,’” Ireland noted.

As Slay News has previously reported, Canadian patients are now relying on members of the “Guardian Angels” who visit hospitals to protect vulnerable people from predatory euthanasia pushers.

The DHS is now actively seeking patients in the healthcare system who would be like “Guardian Angels.”

In addition, the DHS has also recently launched a Do Not Euthanize (DNE) National Registry that it says will help “defend” vulnerable citizens’ lives from “premature death by euthanasia.”

The number of Canadians killed by lethal injection under the nation’s MAiD program since 2016 stands at close to 65,000.

Canada racked up an estimated 16,000 deaths in 2023 alone.

However, many fear that, because the official statistics are manipulated, the number may be even higher.

