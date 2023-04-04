Exposing The Darkness

Jean James
Apr 4, 2023

This interview is profound and puts into question what I thought I knew. I worked in critical care most of my career. I remember assisting in one of those apnea tests that he is talking about towards the end of the video. The doctor came in and did all of the brain stem testing and disconnected the ventilator, the patient was apneic and the CO2 of course went up tremendously and the doctor was not going to reconnect the patient because he said once you do the brain death exam they are required to not put the patient back on life-support. I was horrified because the patient’s family had yet to come in and say their goodbyes, and I made him put that patient back on the ventilator! It was so cold and callous I couldn’t believe it! This was going to be a terminal extubation not an organ donation situation because he was going to just leave the ventilator off! I also witnessed neurologists declare 2 young patients (in that 20-30yr age group) as being in a vegetative state and not going to wake up. Both patients were from very different backgrounds: race, socioeconomic, cultural, but both had very religious parents who prayed and had their family, friends, community and church groups praying and both woke up! That experience with those two patients forever changed my mind of what was possible and the power of prayer!

Christine FNP
Apr 4, 2023

Yep, I've been a nurse for 25 years and I stumbled across an article on LifeSite News a year or so ago about this same subject. I was floored. I spent several years working in critical care also and have taken care of several patients who ended up organ donors, as well as many who had some kind of head trauma and were considered "brain dead". It really turns your whole world upside down to learn that something you've been taught and practiced for years is a HUGE LIE; especially when it involves people's LIVES. What's even worse is, the doctor in the article I read said all it takes to wake these comatose people up is replacement of three simple hormones, something that can easily be done these days. I think about how many people I have taken care of who were in that state and it just makes me want to scream, now knowing they could've been helped and their families could have had their loved one back.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/neurologist-exposes-brain-death-myth-behind-multi-billion-dollar-organ-transplant-industry/

