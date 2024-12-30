One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A father shares a shocking experience at a Canadian hospital, claiming he was told his child would be taken off life support, ending his life, with plans to harvest his organs.

Determined to fight for his son, he transferred the child to a hospital in New Orleans.

In just 30 days, the child made a miraculous recovery—breathing on his own, free of ventilators, and out of intensive care.

The father, now gathering evidence, says he has all the records from the Canadian hospital and plans to push for a full investigation.

“These people wanted to unplug our son…They said to us he was good for garbage, they would harvest the organs and kill him…”

