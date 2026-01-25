One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

She said no. She asked for hospice care. She cited her faith. But an elderly Canadian woman was euthanized against her will, rushed through Canada’s assisted dying system while her own wishes were ignored.

An elderly Canadian woman, publicly known as Mrs. B, had survived heart surgery but was left with serious complications. She chose palliative care, hoping to spend her final days in comfort, not under a lethal protocol. Her husband cared for her at home, with support from visiting nurses.

As the stress of caregiving mounted, she briefly considered MAiD, Canada’s assisted dying law. But when she met with a MAiD assessor, she changed her mind. She wanted to withdraw her request, citing her personal and religious beliefs, and asked instead for inpatient hospice care or palliative sedation.

Her request was ignored.

The next day, she was taken to the hospital. Doctors found her stable, but her husband was burned out. Her palliative doctor applied urgently for hospice care. Denied.

Her husband then requested a second MAiD assessment. Another assessor approved it. The first assessor objected, warning about the lack of urgency, the sudden reversal of her wishes, and the risk of coercion from caregiver burnout.

Requests for proper reassessment were refused. A third assessor agreed virtually. That evening, she was euthanized.

Ontario’s MAiD Death Review Committee later said the case was deeply troubling. The timeline was compressed, alternative care was ignored, and her husband’s presence during assessments raised concerns about pressure and coercion. Multiple reviewers questioned whether family members should even be allowed to initiate MAiD referrals when consent could be compromised.

Dr. Ramona Coelho, a physician and review committee member, called the case a warning. Hospice and palliative services should have been re-engaged. Instead, speed was prioritized over care, and her objections were dismissed.

This isn’t an isolated story. Canada’s MAiD law, legalized in 2016 for terminal illness, now covers chronic illness, disability, and soon, some mental health conditions. Cases are emerging where consent is inferred, relayed by family, or interpreted through gestures. One elderly woman, known as Mrs. 6F, was approved for MAiD after a single meeting; her consent was gauged through hand squeezes. Another man with early Alzheimer’s signed a waiver years prior, and after a brief moment deemed “capable,” he was euthanized.

Mrs. B’s story is not just tragic. It is a warning.

When care is denied, when exhaustion drives decisions, and when safeguards are treated as obstacles, the most vulnerable people pay the price.

She said no. She asked for care. She asked to live in comfort. The system ignored her and killed her.

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

