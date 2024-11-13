One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 12, 202

Leading researchers have used state-of-the-art technology to uncover alarming evidence that Covid mRNA “vaccines” caused the deaths of elderly nursing home patients to soar.

In a world first, the study used advanced double-debiased machine learning technology to determine the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign in nursing homes during and after the pandemic.

However, the researchers found that injecting elderly patients with mRNA shots did not reduce “Covid deaths” at all.

Rather, “Covid deaths” soared in nursing homes after patients were vaccinated.

The bombshell findings of the study have just been published paper in the European Economic Review.

The study was conducted by the UK’s University of Nottingham School of Economics Professor Sourafel Girma and Nottingham University Business School Professor David Paton.

Aside from directly causing an increase in deaths, the study found that sickness also increased among care workers.

The researchers noted that these staff absences also contributed to increased deaths among nursing home patients.

Girma and Paton also note that large numbers of patients were listed as dying from Covid when, in fact, they died from other causes.

In June 2023, Girma and Paton published a paper examining the impact of the vaccine mandate for elderly care homes in England.

They analyzed vaccine take-up, staffing levels, and mortality rates.

“Our results suggest strong evidence of harms (lower staffing) from the vaccine mandate and no evidence of mortality benefit,” Paton stated in a post on X when the first study was published.

The findings of their latest study were similar.

However, their new study uses advanced techniques to further confirm their findings.

The new study titled: “Using double-debiased machine learning to estimate the impact of COVID-19 vaccination on mortality and staff absences in elderly care homes.”

The new findings were published in the European Economic Review in November 2024.

For this study, the two researchers used double-debiased machine learning (DDML).

They sought to investigate the impact of differential Covid vaccination rates on nursing home mortality and other outcomes.

DDML is a statistical technique used to estimate the effect of a treatment or intervention (e.g., a medicine, a policy change) on an outcome (e.g., health, economic growth).

It’s called “double-debiased” because it addresses two types of biases that can occur when using machine learning algorithms to estimate the effect of a treatment: overfitting and regularization bias.

In their study’s paper, Girma and Paton noted:

“Machine learning is still relatively novel in the context of healthcare in general and vaccination in particular …

“To our knowledge, our paper is the first to use DDML to estimate the causal impact of vaccination itself on healthcare outcomes in elderly care homes.”

The researchers focused on nursing homes due to the unprecedented numbers of “Covid deaths” recorded among vaccinated elderly patients.

During the pandemic, many governments around the world, including the U.S., focused vaccination efforts on nursing homes as a priority due to elderly citizens being considered the most vulnerable.

These efforts included priority allocation of resources, vaccination promotion campaigns, and, in many jurisdictions, compulsory vaccination for care workers.

In a post on X about the study, Paton said:

“We examine the impact of vaccination take-up on mortality in elderly care homes across 150 local authorities in England.

“We use machine learning to isolate the causal effect of vaccination from other factors like prior immunity, demographics, etc.”

He continued: “Care homes are an important context to study as elderly residents were the most vulnerable and, hence, most likely to be able to pick up any benefit.”

The paper stated the study’s objectives:

“The key research questions of this paper are whether vaccination efforts in elderly care homes led to reductions in resident mortality and staff absences and, if so, what was the magnitude of such effects.”

One of the analyses the researchers performed was to split the data into two time periods.

The first period was the initial Covid “vaccine” rollout for doses 1 and 2.

The second period was the rollout of the third dose of “booster” shots.

The cut-off between the two periods is September 2021 (week 39 of 2021):

the initial rollout period began from the start of the study’s sample until the end of the primary course rollout (2020 week 23 of 2020 to week 39 of 2021); and,

the booster period began from the start of the rollout of the booster doses to the end of the study’s sample (week 39 of 2021 to week 26 of 2022).

As Paton noted on X, the key results of their study were:

Higher staff vaccination did not reduce deaths or staff absences from Covid.

Higher resident vaccination did not lead to fewer deaths.

They noted that patient deaths did slow down very slightly in the first period.

However, the effect was very small and restricted to the initial rollout period.

Additionally, higher vaccination of residents in the booster period did not reduce deaths.

Overall, they determined that the “vaccines” did not reduce deaths among elderly patients.

Alarmingly, not only did the booster injections (the third dose) not reduce deaths but the paper noted that there was evidence that higher vaccination rates led to a surge in “Covid deaths.”

The paper notes that the researchers were “unable to identify strong evidence that vaccination rates amongst care home staff reduced mortality or that resident vaccination reduced mortality during [the] booster rollout period (from September 2021).”

However, they did find “evidence that higher vaccination rates are associated with higher Covid mortality.”

The researchers note that the surge in Covid deaths caused by the Covid “vaccines” is far larger than the “very small” reduction in mortality seen after the initial rollout period.

The paper concludes that the study’s findings should have “implications for public policy relating to Covid vaccination.”

In particular, the researchers warn against “offering regular booster vaccination doses to vulnerable populations such as care home residents.”

The study comes amid increased warnings about the dangers of the Covid mRNA vaccination campaign.

As Slay News previously reported, the former vice president of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has given an explosive testimony and blown the whistle on the true motivations behind the company’s Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon is a professional research scientist with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology.

According to Yeadon, the Covid mRNA injections were “designed intentionally” as tools to depopulate the human race.

According to Yeadon, the Covid mRNA injections were “designed intentionally” as tools to depopulate the human race.

In addition, the doctor alleges that COVID-19 was fabricated as an illness in order to push the “vaccines” onto the public.

The former top Pfizer executive provided a stunning video statement to the Impfopfer Resistance Conference held in Vienna, Austria on Friday.

During his 15-minute statement, Dr. Yeadon made staggering allegations against Pfizer and the wider “vaccine” industry.

“The purported ‘vaccines’ against this alleged illness COVID-19 were, in my view, deliberately designed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility,” Yeadon warned.

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: