By Hal Turner December 29, 2024

On November 4, 2024, Mother Jessy Roos posted this on "X:"

November 4, 2024: “Took the baby and the tiny kool-aid man to the vax clinic for Covid and flu shots today and it was such a harrowing experience I think I took 5 years off my life. I want to sleep for several days now.”

On December 27, 2024, she posted this: “Words cannot begin to describe the enormity of our loss. Our sweet baby Jesse is gone and nothing will ever be the same.”

10 month old baby Jesse (JJ) Marvin Roos died suddenly on Dec.23, 2024 after his parents took him to get flu and COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines 53 days earlier.

The father, it turns out, was also very pro-vaccine during the so-called "Pandemic" back in the year 2021. He previously posted on "X":

According to Marilyn J Conway, the mom and dad CHOSE for their entire family to become part of a vaccine trial!

That claim turned out to be true, as evidenced by the mother's subsequent posting:

Now, it appears to many people that the vaccine they worshipped, KILLED their baby.

A lot of people on the social media outlet "X" tried to tell these parents to stay away from the phony COVID Vax. Many pointed out that if you need Booster-after-booster, then it's clear to most thinking people, the so-called "vaccine" doesn't work.

Apparently, the parents didn't listen.

When the reminders came via social media posts after the child's death, the mom did what most liberals do when they're shown to be wrong: Shut off communication:

It's not like people didn't know the vax was dangerous. In fact, a few very key people seemed to know at the very time it came out, that this so-called "vaccine" was dangerous. Look who exempted THEMSELVES from getting it:

This exemption was repeated in country after country. Why?

It appears to many people that the political class KNEW the vaccine was dangerous! It also appears to many people they knew, but pushed it off on the general public anyway!

To some in the legal profession, this looks a lot like Murder. Pre-meditated murder. With what turned out to be a biological weapon.

Worse, children were, statistically, in no danger at all from COVID. Even if they caught it, they recovered just fine. Yet parents like the Roos' above, marched right into the Doctor's office with their kids to get the jab.

Hal Turner Editorial Opinion

If this was 2021, 2022 and they were doing it out of ignorance, that would be an ok excuse, but come on -- getting it in 2024??? With all the info that's out there about the vax and all the comments they came across and they still went and got it?!?!?!?! No excuses unless they were living under a rock.

Remember, too, how vicious the pro-vax crowd in general, were:

They wanted those of us who refused this new, untested - and subsequently dangerous - vaccine, locked in camps!

They had us FIRED from jobs, ruining the lives of millions of us.

They locked-down almost the entire planet with their shrill shrieking about how dangerous COVID was.

Recall, too, how arrogant they were:

They took selfies of getting vaxed and posted them allover social media as if they were sooooo special.

Sheeple.

We tried to tell them. They called us vaccine-deniers. Said we were ignorant and dangerous. Now, a LOT of them are dying.

"Listen to the science" they told us. But we already knew . . . .

The world needs to convene a Nuremburg-type tribunal and put a lot of these vaccine people on trial for crimes against humanity. The politicians, corporate executives from big Pharma and from companies that threatened to fire workers for refusing the vax, the US Defense Department and especially guys like Fauci and his ilk at NIH, CDC, and FDA.

The people who did this to humanity should be held accountable.

Source: halturnerradioshow.com

