Global COVID ‘vaccine’ damage estimates by ex-BlackRock executive, whistleblower, Ed Dowd:

Killed: 7.5 – 15 million people

Disabled: 29 – 60 million people

Injured: 500 – 900 million people

5 billion people received mRNA shot(s)

Arrests made: ZERO

Notice that the world appears to be in a constant wars, but in a matter of months every country magically agreed to use an untested, experimental ‘vaccine’ with lipid nanoparticles.

Source: EDWARD DOWD

