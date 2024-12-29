Global COVID ‘Vaccine’ Damage Estimates by Ewdard Dowd
"Killed: 7.5 – 15 million people, Disabled: 29 – 60 million people, Injured: 500 – 900 million people....Arrests made: ZERO"
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Global COVID ‘vaccine’ damage estimates by ex-BlackRock executive, whistleblower, Ed Dowd:
Killed: 7.5 – 15 million people
Disabled: 29 – 60 million people
Injured: 500 – 900 million people
5 billion people received mRNA shot(s)
Arrests made: ZERO
Notice that the world appears to be in a constant wars, but in a matter of months every country magically agreed to use an untested, experimental ‘vaccine’ with lipid nanoparticles.
Source: EDWARD DOWD
Related articles:
Edward Dowd : "It Was the Greatest Crime I've Ever Seen, Greatest Fraud Ever Perpetrated on a Populace"
·
Dr. Yeadon: “Imagine if More People Understood That They’ve Been DELIBERATELY POISONED, INURED, KILLED & FERTILITY REDUCED.“
·
MIND-BLOWING REVELATION: Why It's IMPOSSIBLE to "Vaccinate" Against Anything and Why "Vaccines" Are the PERFECT POISONS
·
"Notice that the world appears to be in a constant wars, but in a matter of months every country magically agreed to use an untested, experimental ‘vaccine’ with lipid nanoparticles."
A constant state of wars, but everyone can stop for a little breaky break to inject magic jab juice that saves us so we can continue to fight the wars once the "pandemic" ends. Then, we can go back to the "wars" until the next "pandemic" or "climate change emergency" or scarcity crisis occurs. Dear lord, save us from these demonic monsters who lord over us.
Withdraw immunity from the BIS!!
Raid The Laundromat!
withdraw immunity from the Bank for International Settlements
https://tomg2021.substack.com/p/raid-the-laundromat
The U.S. Government has granted it immunity, which should be revoked. I believe it could be revoked with an executive order. Trump should promise to do this.
"Almost immediately after World War II, Congress passed the International Organizations Immunities Act, which was signed into law on December 29, 1945. This established immunities, privileges, and tax exemptions for international organizations that might not be considered international organizations under the rules of international laws, such as the Global Fund, for example.
What defines a qualifying “international organization”? The IOIA states: “For the purposes of this title, the term “international organization” means a public international organization in which the United States participates pursuant to any treaty or under the authority of any Act of Congress authorizing such participation or making an appropriation for such participation…”
Once the IOIA was passed, it was by the authorization of the President(s) to grant these privileges to international organizations by executive order. The President also has the authority to condition, limit, or revoke the designation."
https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/laundering-with-immunity-the-control-framework-part-1/