Former British MP Andrew Bridgen: "It's clear that we have a depopulation agenda around the vaccines... and it will be through repeated pandemics, wars and famines, and everything that they're arranging in the world is to ensure that we have plenty of wars."

"And on top of that... governments are making bizarre decisions and legislation, which is making it very, very difficult for our farmers to produce food."

"Unless the people stand up, and we need to stand up together around the world... the future for humanity is looking very dark."

Source: RogerHodkinson

