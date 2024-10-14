Andrew Bridgen: The Elites Feel They Don't Need 90% of Us on the Planet Any Longer
"Unless the people stand up...the future for humanity is looking very dark."
Former British MP Andrew Bridgen: "It's clear that we have a depopulation agenda around the vaccines... and it will be through repeated pandemics, wars and famines, and everything that they're arranging in the world is to ensure that we have plenty of wars."
"And on top of that... governments are making bizarre decisions and legislation, which is making it very, very difficult for our farmers to produce food."
"Unless the people stand up, and we need to stand up together around the world... the future for humanity is looking very dark."
Source: RogerHodkinson
Thank u Lioness , so important your stack write ups today . All of it . 🙏
Hey gal, take a bow, and I ask "whence cometh thou" oh noble woman in thy accurate ponderings? You are correct is many things and honor Truth in your existence. I see that clearly about you.