Todd Callender: “We know from the DMED database, the military database, that in 10 months of 2021, not even a complete year, all causes of morbidity and mortality had increased by 1100% over 2020... If you look at the forecast, that should be in the neighbourhood of 5000% increase this year... This is Genocide...”

Source: RogerHodkinson

