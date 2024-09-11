1100% Increase in U.S. Military Morbidity and Deaths - US Lawyer Speaks Out
"...This is Genocide…"
Todd Callender: “We know from the DMED database, the military database, that in 10 months of 2021, not even a complete year, all causes of morbidity and mortality had increased by 1100% over 2020... If you look at the forecast, that should be in the neighbourhood of 5000% increase this year... This is Genocide...”
Source: RogerHodkinson
When will the prosecutions begin? It’s time for them to pay for what they’ve done to our world.
* Domocide
Democide refers to "the intentional killing of an unarmed or disarmed person by government agents acting in their authoritative capacity and pursuant to government policy or high command."