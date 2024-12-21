One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman December 20, 2024

A group of eminent scientists from the prestigious Yale University is sounding the alarm after a long-term study found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” remain in the bodies of recipients and continue to cause harm for years after the last injection.

Shockingly, the researchers found that the genetic material from the “vaccines” can integrate into human DNA.

The unpublished study is led by world-renowned Yale scientist Dr. Akiko Iwasaki.

The findings have sent shockwaves through the scientific community as they conflict with the “safe and effective” dogma that has been pushed by health officials, doctors, politicians, and the corporate media.

During their study, the researchers analyzed people who had received at least one shot of a Covid mRNA “vaccine” but had never been infected with COVID-19.

This was to rule out the possibility that the virus could have caused genetic material traces in the bloodstream.

As we’ve seen before with other vaccine side effects, such as myocarditis, the virus has often been blamed.

The researchers found that uninfected patients who had received an mRNA shot still had spike protein in their bloodstream years after their last injection.

Dr. Iwasaki found evidence of the spike protein still being present 700 days after the recipient received the last shot.

Several of the other recipients had received their last injection over 450 days prior and still had “vaccine” spike protein in their bodies.

In addition, the Yale researchers also found a drop in CD4 T cells (key immune system regulators).

The drop in CD4 T cells indicates that “vaccinated” individuals are suffering long-term immunosuppression.

These findings reveal that genetic material from the Covid mRNA injections is integrating with human DNA.

According to Alex Berenson, the integration with human DNA explains the prolonged presence of spike protein in the bloodstream in vaccinated individuals.

The fact that the study was led by Dr. Iwasaki is also notable.

Iwasaki had previously advocated for the vaccine and dismissed safety concerns as “absurd.”

During the pandemic, she also publicly supported vaccine mandates.

However, these new findings may have shifted her perspective on the issue.

Yale researchers are reportedly facing pressure to suppress the findings due to their explosive implications.

The study from the highly respected team of scientists could collapse the “safe and effective” narrative propagated by the government and media.

According to Midwestern Doctor, Yale officials revealed that there is a “battle going on” to suppress the study and prevent it from being published.

“A battle is going on behind the scenes over publishing it,” the doctor revealed.

“We wanted to wait until Yale buried it to reveal what had been leaked to us (and thereby prove incriminating vaccine data was suppressed) so that we would not interfere with the normal publication process (which is often critical for these types of things to be accepted by the scientific community).

“In this case, given the people involved and the data given, this study will prove ‘long vax’ is a real condition and that the vaccine needs to be immediately pulled (which hence puts Yale in a very awkward position if they publish it).”

The Yale scientists are reportedly planning to publish their study on an unreviewed pre-print server.

Meanwhile, leading medical experts have been raising the alarm after a new study proved that vaccinated people can pass on the genetic material from the mRNA injections to people who have never received a shot.

As Slay News reported, the major new peer-reviewed study has confirmed that unvaccinated people can suffer from the harmful side effects of Covid mRNA “vaccines” by just being around people who have received the injections.

The study finally confirms the existence of “vaccine shedding” – an issue previously shot down by health officials as a “conspiracy theory.”

Alarmingly, the study found that unvaccinated people suffer vaccine harms even if they are “indirectly exposed” to those who received Covid mRNA shots.

A study titled, “Menstrual Abnormalities Strongly Associated with Proximity to COVID-19 Vaccinated Individuals,” was just published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

The team of top American researchers behind the study was led by Professor Jill Newman and Dr. Sue E. Peters.

One of the authors of the study wrote:

“After more than a year of censorship from the medical journals, our landmark study and manuscript have been published demonstrating significant circumstantial evidence that something is being shed from the COVID-19 vaccinated population to the unvaccinated population.

“It is far beyond time for these toxic injections to be withdrawn from the market.”

Reacting to the study’s alarming findings, esteemed physician Dr. Pierre Kory wrote on X:

“The most puzzling thing we’ve seen with the vaccine is its ability to ‘shed’ and harm those who never got it.

“A peer-reviewed study just validated the thousands of shedding reports sent to us.”

Dr. Kory also detailed the “vaccine shedding” phenomenon during an interview on American Thought Leaders.

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: