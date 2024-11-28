One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 27, 2024

A world-renowned doctor has appeared on national television in Australia and dropped multiple bombshells while blowing the whistle on Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Professor Angus Dalgleish appeared in a 10-minute segment on Sky News Australia to warn the public that Covid mRNA injections are “not vaccines.”

He continued by warning that the Covid shots have “caused unbelievable problems and damage to people.”

Dalgleish is a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London.

The eminent medical expert is perhaps best known for his groundbreaking contributions to HIV/AIDS research.

Dalgleish’s whistleblowing on Sky News Australia is surprising given the corporate media’s efforts to convince the public that the experimental injections are “safe and effective.”

Leading experts and countless studies have been warning that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for the global surges in sudden deaths and deadly diseases since early 2021.

However, corporate media outlets, the same ones that helped promote the “vaccines,” have downplayed concerns as “conspiracy theories” and “disinformation.”

Sky News Australia is the Australian sister network of Fox News and is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

Dalgleish, a renowned oncologist and Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, told the Australian people that they have been lied to about the pandemic and the so-called “vaccines” by their government and the media.

The professor dropped several stark revelations about the pandemic and its handling.

He pointed out critical missteps made by governments worldwide, from lockdowns to masking and vaccine mandates.

Prof. Dalgleish noted that Sweden was the only exception after the nation stood firm under the guidance of top health official Anders Tegnell and refused to order lockdowns, mandates, or any other restrictions.

Dalgleish continued by criticizing the hasty implementation and widespread use of experimental mRNA “vaccines” from Pfizer and Moderna.

He expressed grave concerns about these so-called “vaccines.”

“These ‘vaccines’ were not vaccines, particularly the ones that ended up after AstraZeneca with all the clots and they were shut down,” Dalgleish warned.

“But the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people, and I don’t think we will ever really be able to get over that!”

This comment echoes the silent worries many have harbored about these vaccines, casting doubt on their safety and efficacy.

According to Dalgleish, the initial response was flawed right from the start.

“This virus escaped from the laboratory,” he asserted.

He stressed the genetic uniqueness of the virus proves that it is the result of manipulation.

Dalgleish criticized peers and government leaders for sidelining early warnings.

Those censored early warnings included the prediction of side effects due to the similarity between the mRNA shots and human proteins.

He also tackled the immense issue of quality control.

The top doctor revealed that between trials and public rollouts, “the mechanism of manufacturing” changed.

He said this led to a vaccine “full of DNA contaminants.”

Dalgleish argues that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are the cause of skyrocketing excess deaths recorded all around the world since early 2021.

He also asserts that the injections are linked to surges in cancer, which he described as “turbo cancers.”

This phenomenon has been seen globally.

Highly vaccinated countries, such as the United States, Japan, the UK, Australia, and Singapore, have also seen deaths and deadly diseases spiking to unprecedented levels.

