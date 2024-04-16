Whistleblower Barry Young: The Young Ones - Under 40's NZ Covid Jab Data
"...the young people dying in these numbers is more than we've ever seen before"
Whistleblower Barry Young provides his data on the young New Zealanders, aged 40 and under, who died between the nationwide rollout of the covid vaccination in 2021, and who were registered as having had at least one dose of Covid vaccination before November 2023. Barry's next court appearance is on the 23rd of April 2024 in Wellington.
“…we start with the youngest here…you would have thought that the young people dying in these numbers is more than we've ever seen before…and you would have thought that at some point the mainstream media would have looked into deaths of young after they’ve had these jabs…"
People have to stop with the "why hasn't the Main Stream Media looked into this?" Isn't the answer self evident by now?
Dear Lord, deliver us from evil & help us to help ourselves. God's blessings to humankind - I believer in the Power of Prayer & right action. I will never stop speaking TRUTH to tyranny.