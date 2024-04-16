One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Whistleblower Barry Young provides his data on the young New Zealanders, aged 40 and under, who died between the nationwide rollout of the covid vaccination in 2021, and who were registered as having had at least one dose of Covid vaccination before November 2023. Barry's next court appearance is on the 23rd of April 2024 in Wellington.

“…we start with the youngest here…you would have thought that the young people dying in these numbers is more than we've ever seen before…and you would have thought that at some point the mainstream media would have looked into deaths of young after they’ve had these jabs…"

