August 4, 2024

The parents of 23-year-old Trent Lieffring are raising the alarm after their son was killed by Pfizer’s Covid mRNA shot.

In 2022, Lieffring received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine because he believed it was the right thing to do.

About eight to nine months later, Trent suffered a massive sudden cardiac arrest and subsequent brain damage.

The cardiac arrest was apparently due to blood clots.

He tragically died on August 24, 2023.

In 2022, the 23-year-old student was working toward a promising future and had the world at his feet.

He was attending college in Nashville and he was in a happy relationship.

According to his parents, was “a pure, sweet, kind soul” and “extremely healthy and in great athletic shape.”

Believing he had a moral duty to protect others, Trent received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 injection in 2022, two-and-a-half months apart.

Initially, all seemed well until approximately eight to nine months later when Trent experienced severe adverse events.

Trent spent the rest of his life in a vegetative state until he died.

His death certificate acknowledged “reaction to COVID-19 vaccination” as one of the causes of his death.

Trent’s parents, Andy Lieffring and Kimberly Aveyah, joined CHD.TV’s “The People’s Study” to share their son’s story and warn the public about the injections.

Kimberly told CHD.TV that Trent’s biology professor “had kind of given a speech to his class on taking the shot for the good of others.”

Although “Trent didn’t need it … he took that speech to heart and went and got the vaccine,” Kimberly said.

Trent was vaccinated despite the misgivings of his parents.

Kimberly said he had asked her if he should get vaccinated.

“As a family, we suggested that he didn’t, no one else in the family took it,” she said.

“We were not on board with it.

“We thought it was rolled out way too fast.

“We had our suspicions right from the beginning.”

Initially, all appeared well with Trent, with his girlfriend reporting that he had only a headache after getting his second dose.

“So far as we knew, everything was OK with him,” Andy said.

“Trent was a very healthy individual.”

But “eight to nine months later,” Trent began experiencing adverse reactions.

Trent got home about 11 o’clock one night, after working as a valet in downtown Nashville, and “just didn’t feel good and was very feverish throughout the night,” according to his girlfriend, Andy recalled.

He was “very restless.”

He got up several times to go to the bathroom, “which was very unusual for him, and he seemed very agitated, he didn’t feel good at all,” Andy said.

When he didn’t feel any better in the morning, Trent’s girlfriend decided to get him a COVID-19 test.

“She went into the bathroom … and she started getting ready and she heard him say something to her and turned around and he had passed out,” Andy said.

“He had gone into cardiac arrest.”

According to Andy, it took paramedics “a very long time to revive our son.”

They “actually revived him once, lost him, and then revived him again.”

By the time they got him breathing, he had sustained significant brain damage because of how long his brain had been deprived of oxygen.

His parents were out of state when Trent collapsed.

When they returned to Nashville late that evening, they found Trent in the hospital on a ventilator.

Kimberly recalled that her son has “tubes everywhere” and “his head wrapped up.”

“We were just trying to understand what happened because he was completely healthy,” Kimberly said.

“There was no sign of this coming.”

Trent’s doctors “had no clue” what was wrong, Andy said.

“We did end up running extensive tests and nothing was conclusive,” he continued.

“Various different things like something called Factor V Leiden, which is a high blood clotting factor in the blood, which does run in my family, but it came back negative.

“It was all speculation, but nobody had any answers,” Andy said.

Ultrasound examinations, however, did find some blood clots in one of his legs, Andy said.

This led to a provisional determination that Trent’s condition “could have had something to do with blood clots,” after doctors had ruled out a stroke.

“One ICU [intensive care unit] nurse had said, ‘I just don’t see how this could have shut down his heart unless there was a blood clot that first shut down his lungs, and [then] the cardiac arrest.’ That was her best guess,” Andy recalled.

But while some nurses viewed Trent’s condition with suspicion, doctors kept silent, Andy said.

“No doctor ever gave us a diagnosis or an opinion or anything.

“Any time we brought up vaccination, COVID … everybody just kind of shut up.”

To the surprise of Trent’s parents, his death certificate included the COVID-19 vaccine as one of the causes of his death.

“What they wrote on the death certificate was an anoxic brain injury due to cardiopulmonary arrest with resuscitation due to COVID vaccination reaction,” Kimberly said.

According to Andy, it was the hospice nurses who decided to include the COVID-19 vaccine on Trent’s death certificate as one of the causes of his death.

“I never requested that [but] our son was not the first strange case that they had seen, and none of them even had any pushback on any of our thoughts about that,” Andy said.

“I believe those nurses saw the same thing we did. I believe that that was their belief as well.

“Otherwise, they wouldn’t have put that on his death certificate.”

“Especially when you’re in the hospital, nobody wants to talk to you about the COVID vaccine being the issue at all,” Kimberly said.

“As we got a little bit further away … there were more and more doctors that would say that, yes, they thought it was from the COVID vaccination.”

Even 11 months after Trent’s passing, Andy said, “There’s not a single day … where it doesn’t hit you like a ton of bricks.

“Sometimes, you feel like your heart’s going to explode.

“He would have been a fantastic father.”

Trent’s parents also had a message for Pfizer, Andy said:

“Pfizer, whoever is in charge, and it’s not just a greed thing, it’s a political thing.

“It’s been weaponized, they will all have to answer to a holy God.

“And that, to me, is the ultimate justice.”

