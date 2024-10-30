This is Huge! Australian Government: Covid Measures Including Lockdowns Were Wrong and Won’t Be Accepted by the Public Again
Better late than never.
“…A lack of transparency around a rational and the evidence behind decisions that were taken by governments had such a profound impact on the lives of Australians and the freedom of Australians…the lack of real time evidence based policy and a lack of transparency has driven a large decline in trust…many of the measures taken during COVID-19 are unlikely to be accepted by the population again.”
Accepting culpability and confessing an error is taking the high road to humility.
