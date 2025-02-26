One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

February 24, 2025

Dr. Michael Nehls claims the COVID-19 response is part of a larger plan to limit freedoms and reshape society under "The Great Reset" in his book "The Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom."

He highlights fear as a tool to manipulate public opinion, normalizing extensive data collection and surveillance.

Nehls expresses concerns about mRNA vaccines potentially causing cognitive issues and neurodegenerative diseases.

Wealthy elites (technocrats) are seen as using the pandemic to advance their agenda and enforce conformity.

The book encourages readers to value individuality, question narratives and resist control, advocating for empathy and cooperation.

Dr. Michael Nehls' book, "The Indoctrinated Brain: How to Successfully Fend Off the Global Attack on Your Mental Freedom," delves into a provocative theory that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the subsequent global response to it have been part of a larger, orchestrated plan to reshape society.

This plan, often referred to as "The Great Reset," aims to curtail individual freedoms and alter the fabric of our society. Nehls' book explores the idea that the initial fear, uncertainty and chaos of the pandemic were not merely byproducts of a viral crisis – but were intentionally orchestrated to make populations more susceptible to drastic changes.

The term "Great Reset," popularized by the globalist World Economic Forum, initially seems benign – a chance to revitalize the global economy post-pandemic. However, Nehls suggests it is a blueprint for a new world order where personal freedoms are limited and lives are heavily monitored.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and surveillance systems, with the public often willingly or unwillingly handing over personal data to governments and corporations. From contact tracing apps to vaccine passports, these measures have normalized extensive data collection and monitoring. Nehls argues that this is just the beginning of a broader shift toward a more controlled society.

Fear has been a powerful tool in manipulating public opinion. The constant barrage of terrifying images and dire predictions about the virus created a climate of panic, making people more receptive to drastic measures. Social isolation and stress associated with the pandemic have also had profound effects on mental health – contributing to increased anxiety, depression and even suicide rates.

The COVID-19 vaccines, particularly mRNA vaccines, are a focal point of concern. While they were seen as a solution to the pandemic, research suggests they might have unintended consequences. They have the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and cause inflammation, leading to cognitive issues, memory loss and even neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

Pandemic propaganda: How isolation and fear weaken mental defenses

This fear-based manipulation is linked to the concept of "mass formation psychosis," coined by psychologist Mattias Desmet. He argues that the pandemic has created a climate of fear and anxiety, making people more susceptible to manipulation. By controlling the narrative and censoring dissenting voices, those in power can shape perceptions and control behavior.

The indoctrination process as described in the book begins with isolating individuals through monotony and fear propaganda, weakening mental defenses. Then, alternative narratives are introduced to replace existing beliefs, aligning with the interests of those in power. These techniques have been refined and scaled to unprecedented levels, using advanced technologies and sophisticated psychological methods.

At the heart of this plan are the technocrats, wealthy elites who believe they know what's best for humanity. They see themselves as architects of a new world order, wielding ultimate power and control. The pandemic is a catalyst for accelerating their agenda, leading to a world where individuality is suppressed, and conformity is enforced.

However, Nehls emphasizes the importance of recognizing human nature as fundamentally good. By fostering empathy, compassion and cooperation, people can build a society that celebrates individuality, creativity and genuine human connection. The book encourages readers to question narratives, seek alternative information and support each other in resisting attempts to control minds.

In conclusion, "The Indoctrinated Brain" serves as a wake-up call, highlighting the dangers of unchecked power and the importance of vigilance in protecting freedoms. It encourages readers to choose hope and courage over fear and submission, and to fight for a world that honors human individuality.

