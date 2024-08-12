The Greatest CRIME in Human History: “Over 17 Million People Have Died from the ‘Covid Vaccines’
"The excess death Mortality rate skyrocketed with every ‘Vaccine Rollout’..."
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
“Over 17 Million People have Died from the ‘Covid Vaccines’ .. which is 1 in 800 people .. the excess death Mortality rate skyrocketed with every ‘ Rollout’ in participating Countries around the World ..”
This is the Greatest CRIME in Human History.
17 million deaths from the mRNA shot: - Denis Rancourt (Bucharest conference)
Related articles:
Dr. Mike Yeadon: "EVERYTHING Was Propaganda. There Was No New Illness Called Covid19. There Is No SARS-CoV-2 “Virus”
·
Dr. Yeadon: “Imagine if More People Understood That They’ve Been DELIBERATELY POISONED, INURED, KILLED & FERTILITY REDUCED.“
·
DEVASTATING: Fully-Vaxxed New Zealand Suffers a Staggering 3000% Spike in Excess Deaths
·
HOLOCAUST RNA PCR INJECTION FAMINE ONGOING 2024 GLOBAL. FULL MEASURE LIABILITY. ACCOUNTABILITY. TODAY. END THE CARBON GENOCIDE CULT.
And that didn't meet there depopulation quota. Now it's bird flu and or monkeypox. Right on time for 2024 elections