By Frank Bergman May 29, 2024

A new peer-reviewed study has warned that Covid mRNA shots have been found to cause brain damage in offspring when administered to mothers during pregnancy.

The medical study, conducted by prominent scientists in Turkey, was published in the prestigious Springer journal.

The researchers gave pregnant rats an mRNA Covid vaccination during lab tests.

However, they found that the rats often give birth to brain-damaged offspring.

The offspring, who didn’t receive direct Covid shots themselves, exhibited autism-like behaviors as well as physical ineptitude.

In the “Abstract” section of the study’s paper, the researchers note:

“Pregnant rats received the COVID-19 mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine during gestation.

“Subsequent evaluations on male and female offspring included autism-like behaviors, neuronal counts, and motor performance.”

The researchers continue by explaining how they discovered that the mRNA injections alter gene expression.

“Our findings reveal that the mRNA BNT162b2 vaccine significantly alters WNT gene expression and BDNF levels in both male and female rats, suggesting a profound impact on key neurodevelopmental pathways,” the researchers note.

However, the data reveals that the offspring of vaccinated rats are not just worse off mentally.

The researchers found that the offspring were also physically inept as a result of the mRNA shot.

“Notably, male rats exhibited pronounced autism-like behaviors, characterized by a marked reduction in social interaction and repetitive patterns of behavior,” the researchers explain.

“Furthermore, there was a substantial decrease in neuronal counts in critical brain regions, indicating potential neurodegeneration or altered neurodevelopment.

“Male rats also demonstrated impaired motor performance, evidenced by reduced coordination and agility.”

The paper also gave several explanations for potential mechanisms of brain damage.

Specifically, they detail the mechanisms resulting in neurological inflammation.

In the “Introduction ” section of the paper, the researchers explain:

“There are theoretical postulates suggesting that the biosynthesis of the spike protein, either through natural viral infection or post-vaccination, could induce neuroinflammation and elicit alterations in synaptic plasticity.

“These proposed changes might exert effects on brain development and have potential contributions to neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism.

“Various studies have demonstrated that viral infections, encompassing those triggered by the Coronaviridae family, can initiate a neuroinflammatory response.

“The spike protein, owing to its interface with the ACE2 receptor, might cross the blood-brain barrier or indirectly induce neuroinflammation through peripheral immune signaling…

“Preliminary preclinical research investigating the potential effects of the spike protein on synaptic function has delineated possible disruptions in neuronal connectivity and synaptic transmission.”

The disturbing findings led the researchers to challenge the safety of mRNA injections.

The researchers warn that “it is of paramount importance to scrupulously investigate the potential neurological ramifications associated with the spike protein itself and with the immune response it induces.”

A growing number of studies have been raising the alarm over the safety of the Covid mRNA shits, particularly in pregnant.

While the study from Turkey analyzed lab rats, scientists have also uncovered similar findings while studying the impact of the injections on humans.

As Slay News recently reported, a deeply disturbing new study has revealed that Covid mRNA shots permanently alter the DNA of those who receive the injections.

Alarmingly, however, these dangerous changes to the DNA will be passed on to the offspring of the Covid-vaccinated.

This week, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough posted a video to X highlighting the study.

McCullough reveals that the explosive study has been massively censored across Big Tech social media platforms.

He focuses on LinkedIn’s censorship of the study, which was blocked from public view despite being published by the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) National Library of Medicine.

The study documents how mRNA gene therapy vaccines such as the Covid shots permanently alter the genetics of the vaccinated.

Additionally, the study found that the progeny of the vaxxed is also affected by the insertion of mRNA into the human DNA.

“The Pfizer and Moderna genetic code is permanently installed into the human genome,” McCullough said.

“So as we sit here today we have to reconcile that Pfizer and Moderna potentially could have permanently changed the human genome.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still insists that “It is safe to receive an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech), before and during pregnancy.”

Source: slaynews.com

