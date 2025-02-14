One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman February 14, 2025

Alarming data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have triggered a global surge in serious kidney injuries.

The data reveals that Covid mRNA injections caused massive spikes in reported cases of acute kidney injury (AKI), glomerulonephritis (GN), and tubulointerstitial nephritis (TIN).

The WHO’s data was analyzed by a group of leading researchers in South Korea.

The researchers, led by Dr. Hyeon Seok Hwang from Kyung Hee University Medical Center in South Korea, analyzed over 120 million pharmacovigilance reports from the WHO’s VigiBase.

VigiBase covers adverse drug reactions reported globally from 1967 to 2022.

The team of researchers published the results of their peer-reviewed study in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

The study sought to identify the cause of surging kidney failure around the world.

The researchers investigated all vaccines but found that Covid mRNA injections were responsible for a disproportionately high number of cases.

The study examined adverse event (AE) reports related to vaccines across 19 categories.

The vaccines investigated for the study include Covid mRNA injections along with shots for hepatitis B, influenza, and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Using a combination of Bayesian confidence propagation neural networks and reporting odds ratios (ROR), the researchers identified significant safety signals indicating a higher likelihood of vaccine-related kidney injury compared to the background rate in the WHO database.

Data sets from over 150 countries were analyzed.

The study specifically assessed whether the number of renal adverse events associated with vaccines exceeded expected levels.

Disproportionate signals were determined by evaluating the ratio of vaccine-related renal injury reports to those from other pharmaceuticals.

Problematically, Covid mRNA “vaccines” showed a significant disproportionate reporting of AKI, GN, and TIN.

The ROR for AKI was 2.38 (95% CI: 2.30–2.46), meaning individuals receiving these vaccines reported AKI at more than twice the rate of other drugs in the WHO database.

The strongest safety signal presented involved glomerulonephritis (GN).

The highest ROR for GN was observed in COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” (ROR: 13.41, CI: 12.62–14.26), followed by hepatitis B vaccines (ROR: 11.35, CI: 9.69–13.30).

The findings suggest an unusual concentration of post-vaccine GN cases, certainly at a high statistical rate.

However, renal adverse events surged from 2021 onward, or after the Covid injections were rolled out for public use.

The overall reporting of vaccine-related kidney injuries spiked dramatically after the widespread introduction of Covid vaccines in early 2021.

The WHO’s data shows that the Americas and Europe reported the highest numbers.

Also, the researchers report an overlap of renal injuries with severe systematic conditions, suggesting the “vaccines” caused more health problems for recipients.

Many patients experiencing vaccine-associated AKI also reported concurrent cardiovascular (arrhythmias, coronary events) and neurological (Guillain-Barré syndrome, encephalomyelitis) conditions.

The findings are truly devastating from a Covid “vaccine” injury support perspective.

To date, persons injured by these countermeasures have essentially received no support from the government.

Even more disturbing are the younger cohorts face a higher risk for specific renal injuries.

Important given overall this cohort faces virtually zero risk associated with COVID-19 itself, especially with Omicron variants.

Adolescents aged 12–17 were more likely to report TIN, particularly with Covid mRNA and HPV vaccines.

And it’s this group, especially males, that faces a higher risk for vaccine-induced myocarditis.

This is not the first time acute kidney injury has been linked to Covid mRNA “vaccines,” however.

In the United States, official data has revealed that kidney failure-related deaths are surging among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The alarming discovery was found in state-level data on excess deaths, as Slay News previously reported in October.

One of America’s leading data experts has issued a bone-chilling warning to the public after uncovering the bombshell evidence.

Renowned statistician John Beaudoin made the discovery after analyzing official state government mortality data.

Since the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were unleashed on the public in early 2021, Beaudoin calculated that there have been 155,000 excess deaths caused by acute kidney injury (AKI) in the United States alone.

As Beaudoin explains in a new interview, excess death is the figure above the expected baseline, not the total, meaning an extra 155k Americans died from AKI.

The data shows that AKI-related deaths remained at expected levels for years through 2020.

However, after Covid mRNA shots were rolled out in early 2021, AKI deaths surged 200% above normal levels for that year.

Shockingly, AKI deaths continued to skyrocket to 300% above normal in 2022.

As Beaudoin notes, “COVID-19 inversely decreased to negligible incidence rates” in 2022.

However, excess deaths from AKI continued to surge alarmingly high through 2023.

According to Beaudoin, his investigations prove that only Covid mRNA shots, and possibly COVID-19 hospital protocols, could be responsible for the staggering excess deaths from kidney failure.

“There are more life years lost to acute renal failure alone than COVID, than polio, than smallpox … than anything in the past 100 years in the United States, except for World War II,” Beaudoin lamented.

“It’s the biggest killer,” he warns.

“Yet, the government’s not talking about it.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminations that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

