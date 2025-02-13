One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman February 13, 2025

Lawmakers in Kentucky have just introduced a bill to ban mRNA injections amid reports of surging deaths, deadly diseases, and disabilities among those who received Covid “vaccines.”

Kentucky has now become the ninth U.S. state with legislative efforts to ban the mRNA shots.

The move follows similar legislation from lawmakers in Montana.

As Slay News reported last week, lawmakers in Montana introduced a new bill to completely ban Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

They cite the “enormous numbers of deaths, disabilities, and serious adverse events” caused by the injections.

The legislation, proposed in the Montana House of Representatives, highlights multiple issues with the “vaccines,” such as a lack of evidence proving they are safe for widespread public use.

Additionally, the lawmakers suggest that mRNA injections are responsible for a surge in cancers, infertility, and excess deaths.

Further, they argue that the shots are contaminated with cancer-causing DNA fragments and warn that the side effects can be passed on to unvaccinated people through “shedding.”

The lack of transparency regarding the “vaccines” means citizens have been denied their rights to informed consent, the lawmakers note.

Therefore, the “vaccines” must be banned, they assert.

Meanwhile, a similar push faced a major setback in Tennessee.

In Tennessee, a key Senate testimony for a proposed mRNA ban was abruptly canceled.

Nevertheless, lawmakers in the Kentucky House of Representatives seem undeterred.

The state House has filed HB469 to prohibit mRNA injections for infectious disease indications.

The text of the legislation states:

Create a new section of KRS Chapter 214 to establish legislative intent; define terms; establish that a person in the Commonwealth shall not administer, by any route or modality, any human gene therapy product for any infectious disease indication, regardless of whether the administration is termed an immunization, vaccine, or any other term; exempt human gene therapy products used to treat cancer or genetic disorders; sunset the provisions on July 1, 2035, unless extended by the General Assembly; EMERGENCY.

In Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to “immediately” withdraw approval of Covid “vaccines.”

In a post on X, Massie wrote:

“FDA should immediately revoke approval of these shots.”

"Gene based vaccines, or MRNA vaccines are the most destructive and lethal medical products, that have ever been used in human history..."

