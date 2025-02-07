One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman February 6, 2025

A group of leading scientists in Norway is sounding the alarm after a major study of international mortality data linked Covid mRNA “vaccines” to a global surge in excess deaths.

While the link between deaths are Covid shots may not be new, the researchers also found that previous studies showing high mortality rates among the unvaccinated had selectively used unhealthy cohorts.

The team behind the study was led by Professor Jarle Aarstad of the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences.

The study analyzed the UK government’s official Office for National Statistics (ONS) data for all-cause mortality among Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens ten years and older.

The researchers note that the data for England is typical for most other Western nations, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the rest of Europe as the same “vaccines” and similar pandemic protocols were deployed.

The data covers a 26-month period from April 2021 to May 2023.

The researchers used the data to estimate mortality not involving COVID-19 and differentiate the calculations.

Aarstad notes that previous studies show that all-cause mortality among the unvaccinated was higher than among the vaccinated.

However, after analyzing the data, “the discrepancy is attributed mainly to unvaccinated having inferior health at the outset” because “the pattern was similar concerning mortality not involving COVID-19,” Aastad explains.

“Strengthening the interpretation was relatively high mortality among vaccinated not involving COVID-19 counterintuitively following periods of excess mortality,” the professor adds.

“Further strengthening the interpretation was relatively high mortality not involving COVID-19 among vaccinated corresponding with the excess mortality during the same period.”

The study found that all-cause deaths surged among the vaccinated in the months following the rollout of Covid mRNA injections for public use.

The researchers note that the injection may have offered “temporary protection” from Covid.

However, the shots “increased mortality” overall among the vaccinated, far outweighing any possible benefits.

Weekly UK excess mortality in percent and cumulative excess mortality.

In the “Discussion” section of the study’s paper, Aarstad notes:

“This study included those ten years and older. I, therefore, encourage future research to analyze different age cohorts separately to assess how findings may converge or eventually diverge.

“As this study merely distinguished between those vaccinated and those who were not, I also encourage future research to distinguish between those who received one or more doses and different vaccine types, although it may be methodologically challenging.”

The study comes amid growing evidence linking Covid “vaccines” to global surges in deaths and deadly diseases.

As Slay News reported earlier this week, diagnoses of breast cancer have surged by over 1000% among Americans who received Covid mRNA “vaccines,” particularly younger women.

Breast cancer cases have skyrocketed in Americans under 45 years old since Covid mRNA injections were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

From 2019 to 2021, there were approximately 26,000 recorded cases of breast cancer per year.

However, that figure spiked in 2022 and then surged dramatically in 2023 to unprecedented levels.

In 2023, a shocking 297,000 breast cancer cases were recorded, marking a staggering 1042.3% spike in just five years.

Meanwhile, researchers in Japan are raising the alarm over skyrocketing rates of heart failure among the Covid-vaccinated.

As Slay News reported, Japan’s top scientists discovered that the risk of heart failure surges by up to 4,900% after a person receives a Covid mRNA injection.

The explosive discovery was made by a team of Japanese researchers from the Division of Pharmacodynamics at Keio University Faculty of Pharmacy and Yokohama General Hospital.

The research team, led by Professor Keisuke Takada, found that the risk of myocarditis is 20-50 times greater after receiving the shot.

Nevertheless, globalists are still pushing vaccinations onto populations around the world.

Last month, members of the World Economic Forum (WEF) unveiled plans for permanently mass-vaccinating the general public “every six months” with “long-acting” mRNA “vaccines” as part of an alleged effort to supposedly tackle multiple diseases.

During panel discussions at last month’s annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, globalists laid out plans for tech-driven precision medicine, “long-acting injectables,” “climate-sensitive” vaccines, and mRNA therapeutics for non-communicable diseases.

