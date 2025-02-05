One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman February 5, 202

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has gloated that “we” will soon have little use for human beings thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

According to Gates, humans will soon not be “needed” for “most things.”

Gates made gloating remarks while grinning from ear to ear and rubbing his hands together during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

While Gates appeared to revel in the idea of humans being replaced by machines, he admitted that people may still be required for entertainment purposes such as sports.

“We won’t wanna watch computers play baseball,” Gates noted.

Fallon had asked Gates whether AI was going to “take over” and what the downsides and benefits of it were.

Gates explained that “intelligence is rare,” but that artificial intelligence will start to replace great teachers and doctors over the course of the next decade.

He went on to suggest that many types of jobs will be replaced and that people could only end up working two or three days a week.

“This is a bit scary, it’s completely new territory,” he added.

“Will we still need humans?” asked Fallon.

“Not for most things,” responded Gates, prompting Fallon to hold his hands over his mouth in shock.

After Fallon suggested humans would still be needed for entertainment purposes, like hosting a talk show, Gates concurred.

“Well, we’ll decide. You know, like baseball.

“We won’t want to watch computers play baseball.

“So there’ll be some things that we reserve for ourselves.”

According to Gates, allowing humans to grow food and contribute to society by making things is a “problem” that needs to be “solved.”

“But in terms of making things and moving things and growing food, over time, those will be basically solved problems,” Gates asserted.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, Gates has been busy sounding the alarm over the “next pandemic” and calling for “preparedness.”

The billionaire said the chance of another pandemic in the next four years is a source of great concern, as Slay News reported.

Concerns about the next pandemic, and how prepared the world is for it, have been rife since COVID-19 plunged the world into economic and healthcare turmoil amid the unprecedented breakout in 2020.

Gates, who has long been vocal about the threats of outbreaks of disease, is a major player in global health policies and initiatives.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gates said he believes there is a 10-15 percent chance of a “natural pandemic” hitting in the next four years.

Gates doubled down on this warning during a Tuesday appearance on the ABC News propaganda show “The View.”

Again rubbing his hands together, Gates told the audience that “[the Covid pandemic] killed millions, it was awful, we got the vaccine.”

“The next [pandemic] could be far more severe,” he added.

“There’s even some pathogens out there that we’re watching over right now.

“So maybe a 10% chance in the next four years.”

WATCH:

Elsewhere during his appearance on “The View,” Gates expressed panic over efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to scale back the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Trump administration has placed Secretary of State Marco Rubio in control of USAID following investigations by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE uncovered alarming levels of corruption of misuse of taxpayer money at USAID, prompting Trump to order the State Department to absorb the agency.

Among other bombshells, Musk revealed that USAID used tax dollars to fund the bioweapons research that developed the COVID-19 virus in a biolab in China.

However, despite the emerging controversies and scandals related to USAID, Gates said he’s “worried” about the agency being scaled back.

USAID heavily funds several of Gates’s “philanthropy” endeavors, including “vaccine” experiments on third-world citizens.

Gates told “The View” that cutting back on USAID’s powers could result in “literally millions of deaths.”

He specifically took aim at Elon Musk, who is leading DOGE’s investigations into USAID.

“Well, Elon, his private sector work, you know, has been very innovative, really fantastic,” Gates said.

“A lot of private sector people, when they get into government they don’t take the time necessarily to see what the good work is or why it’s structured the way it is, so I’m a little worried, particularly with this USAID stuff.”

Gates responded to a question from co-host Sara Haines about Musk’s role in the U.S. government.

Musk had described USAID as a “viper’s nest of radical-left Marxists who hate America.”

He argues that the agency is like a “ball of worms” that needs to be “shut down.”

“My foundation partners with USAID on nutrition and getting vaccines out and, you know, there’s incredible people,” Gates said.

“You know, they’re not actually worms that work there.

“So, you know, hopefully, we’ll get some of that work back in shape.

In fact, if we don’t, you know, you could have literally millions of deaths.”

“So, with aid, people think, you know, wow, how much do we give to these countries, as you said, it’s less than a percent,” he added.

“People think it’s 5%, and it should be 2%, but it’s actually under 1%.”

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: