Bill Gates Wants AI-Based Real-Time Censorship for Vaccine “Misinformation”
Microsoft founder Bill Gates continues with his crusade...
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
By Didi Rankovic September 11, 2024
Microsoft founder Bill Gates continues with his crusade, as part of the mission of the Gates Foundation, to not only proliferate the use of vaccines but find new justifications to in effect, force them onto those skeptical or unwilling.
One of the methods Gates has clearly identified as helpful in achieving this goal is hitching his “vaccine wagon” to the massive, ongoing scaremongering campaign and narrative around “misinformation” and “AI.”
Gates spoke for CNBC to reveal he may be a vaccine absolutist – but not a free-speech one. He also didn’t sound convinced that America’s Constitution and its speech protections are the right way to go when he brought up the need for “boundaries” allowing some new “rules.”
Gates’ argument incorporates all the main talking points against free speech: misinformation, incorrect information (aka, fake news), violence, and online harassment. And, he sneaked in vaccines in there, while making a case for “rules” in the US as well.
“We should have free speech, but if you’re inciting violence, if you’re causing people not to take vaccines, where are those boundaries that even the US should have rules? And then if you have rules, what is it?” Gates is quoted as saying.
He was evasive on who the authority to introduce that might be, but he clearly wants censorship and wants it to act swiftly. “Is there some AI that encodes those rules because you have billions of activity and if you catch it a day later, the harm is done,” he said.
In case somebody happens to not like Gates, and his lecturing the entire world what it should and shouldn’t do, they’re out of luck: he appears to be on a press tour to promote a Netflix “docuseries” that will have no less than five parts, and is called, “What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates.”
But looking back at “the past with Bill Gates” is never a bad idea. We can see Windows, which he now tells CNBC he was allegedly naive about and thought it would only be used for “productive and responsible purposes” as most people would want to have a computer at home.
What they got with Windows, however, is a problem in its own way, — while Microsoft was seen by critics as going after open-source competition like a monopolistic, anti-competitive corporate bully.
But here is Gates now, to tell us what our future should look like.
Source: reclaimthenet.org
Related articles:
The laugh of a psychopath as he burns the world down - here are a number of times Gates couldn't keep his psychotic duper's delight face and laughter in check. Just look at the glee on this vile, loathsome, creature's face during the following videos as he gloats about destroyed economies, adverse events in the tens of thousands, millions dead, and shooting poison vaccines "right into the vein". It requires neither a body language expert nor Sherlock Holmes to interpret what is going on here. (These clips are all short):
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 1: When the Economy is Destroyed:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/mx8Um27uCPDY
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 2: When We Shoot GMOs Into Little Kid's Veins:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/qqfSe2Pgp934
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 3: The Vaccine "Final Solution":
https://old.bitchute.com/video/uQDcrI6ieFvT
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 4: This Next Pandemic Will Get Their Attention:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/OU4IB8hkQJ0T
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 5: 700,000 Side Effects:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/mfs7P2qlEIHO
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 6: Lessons from Epstein's Scarcity of Carefulness:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/AyOWCn0EVyn3
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 7: When Children Die:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DkK5Yl2KmhEW
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 8: When 20 Million Die:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/N4zvGsBqlfVX
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 9: When the Economy Dies & We've Injected Billions:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/OKxlaC9VamFO
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 10: When Vaccines Cause Bad Things:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/A5UI4tnnhb7E
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 11: When Vaccines Are Forced to Get Social Security:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/pHPkfzAmzYxI
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 12: When Lockdowns Never End - Meet Bill Gates:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/xAQxMzP8Hfwi
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 13: When Vaccine Safety Testing is an Object of Mockery, Bill Gates:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/lVitvUzrwFO3
The Laugh of A Psychopath Part 14: When You Stick Metal Needles in a Child's Arm & They Cry, Gates: https://old.bitchute.com/video/UKkJgYUc4IDH
Not only is this man not a doctor, he's not an authority on anything constructive for society. Yet he keeps telling others how they should live their lives. He is very good at destroying anything that already works.