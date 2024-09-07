One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Derrick Broze September 5, 2024

On September 22 and 23, the United Nations member states will gather in New York City at the UN headquarters for the historic Summit of the Future with the intention to sign the Pact for the Future. This document is expected to radically accelerate the push towards the completion of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Agenda 2030.

The Summit of the Future is taking place during the 79th session of the annual UN General Assembly. The summit has been in the making since at least 2022 after repeated calls by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to shift financial resources to rapidly complete the Agenda 2030 goals set by the UN in 2015.

Although this historic gathering is sure to impact the majority of the world’s population, it has received very little coverage from the corporate media, and almost no coverage from the independent media. One issue which has received mainstream coverage relates to 77 Nobel Laureates and world leaders signing a letter complaining about references to fossil fuels being removed from the Pact for the Future. The references were later reinserted after the letter was made public.

The discussion about fossil fuels fits the UN’s narrative about impending doom relating to climate change. It is this panic around climate change which has led to the convening of the Summit of the Future and calls for strengthening the UN infrastructure.

The Summit’s theme — “Ultilateral Solutions for A Better Tomorrow” — illustrates the goal of this gathering. Namely, a push for strengthening, and even remaking, the UN to better tackle crises which are ostensibly looming in the coming years.

The UN is focused on several potential planetary emergencies, including climate change, war, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation. The UN claims these potential crises are too great for any one nation-state to tackle alone, and thus, will require greater cooperation and organization between UN member states.

“We recognize that the multilateral system and its institutions, with the United Nations and its Charter at the centre, must be strengthened to keep pace with a changing world. They must be fit for the present and the future – effective and capable, prepared for the future, just, democratic, equitable and representative of today’s world, inclusive, interconnected, and financially stable,” the latest draft of the Pact for the Future states.

As The Last American Vagabond (TLAV) has previously reported, the Summit of the Future is also expected to include calls for remaking the UN into what has been called “UN 2.0”.

Global Shocks Require Global Government

The 3rd draft of the Pact for the Future was released on August 27 and is currently being reviewed by UN member states. This draft continues the discussion around “global shocks” and how these shocks will require a global response.

For example, one section titled “We will strengthen the international response to complex global shocks”, states that there is a need for a “coordinated and multidimensional international response to complex global shocks and the central role of the United Nations in this regard.”

The UN defines “complex global shocks” as events that “have severely disruptive and adverse consequences for a significant proportion of countries and the global population”. These shocks would require a “multidimensional multistakeholder, and whole of government, whole of society response.”

The document says “armed conflict” does not constitute a complex global shock”, but could lead to “impacts across multiple sectors”.

These potential shocks would necessitate the activation of “emergency platforms” which could grant the UN more power to respond to these apparent emergencies. The document says the UN will present member states with “protocols for convening and operationalizing emergency platforms based on flexible approaches to respond to a range of different complex global shocks”.

While the UN claims these emergency platforms will only be “convened

for a finite period”, and will not be a standing institution or entity with respect to national sovereignty, critics of the UN fear that these emergency platforms will be seized upon and used to grant the UN new legal powers.



TLAV has previously reported that calls for an Emergency Platform are similar to calls for the UN to declare a planetary emergency. UN-affiliated organizations like the Climate Governance Commission (CGC) have been calling for such a declaration over the last year.

In late November 2023, just before the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, the Climate Governance Commission released a report titled Governing Our Planetary Emergency. In this report, the CGC continues their advocacy for updating our ideas on governance.

We can trace the call for a Planetary Emergency back to the infamous but obscure group, the Club of Rome. The CGC’s November 2023 report even notes that the belief in a “polycrisis” is “recognized in the work of the Club of Rome Planetary Emergency Project“. This reference to the Club of Rome reveals yet another reason the public ought to be concerned with the push for a planetary emergency and claims of crossing planetary boundaries

The Club of Rome has been calling for declaring a Planetary Emergency since at least 2019 with the publication of their “Planetary Emergency Plan”. The report would be updated in August 2020, after the beginning of COVID1984. The Club of Rome’s Emergency Plan is described as a “roadmap for governments and other stakeholders to shift our societies and economies to bring back balance between people, planet and prosperity”.

Ultimately, the push for an emergency platform as part of the Pact for the Future is intended to reinforce the idea that humanity is facing a Planetary Emergency which requires the UN’s influence and authority to be increased. The document shies away from the term world or global government — instead preferring multilateralism or global governance — but the outcome is the same: a United Nations with more authority to act and compel nation states to comply with its edicts.

For example, under a section titled “Transforming Global Governance”, the UN document outlines “Action 41”:

“We will transform global governance and reinvigorate the multilateral system to tackle the challenges, and seize the opportunities, of today and tomorrow.”

The section goes on to describe numerous ways in which the Pact for the Future intends to transform and empower the UN to tackle the emergencies facing the planet.

Resetting the Financial System

The latest draft of the Pact for the Future also outlines specific ways in which the “international financial architecture” should be reformed so that it “supports countries equitably during systemic shocks and makes the financial system more stable.”

Specifically, section 82 states that the “growing frequency and intensity of global economic shocks” has slowed down progress on the completion of the UN SDGs. The solution, according to the Pact, is to “recognize the role of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in strengthening the global financial safety net in a world prone to systemic shocks”.

SDRs are not considered a currency but instead are considered “foreign exchange reserve assets” which allow IMF member nations to exchange SDRs for a currency held by IMF members. Interestingly, independent researcher James Corbett warned about the potential for the SDRs to become a “world reserve currency” as far back as 2013.

The Pact for the Future makes it clear that SDRs will indeed play a major role in the transformation of the international financial system.

“We welcome the pledges to rechannel over $100 billion worth of SDRs to developing countries while stressing the urgency of delivering on these pledges to developing countries as rapidly as possible,” the draft states.

The draft also notes that the UN will call on nations to “continue to explore options to voluntarily rechannel at least half of SDRs from the 2021 allocation, including through multilateral development banks, while respecting relevant legal frameworks and preserving the reserve asset character of Special Drawing Rights.”

Further recommendations of the draft include encouraging the International Monetary Fund to “explore all options to continue to strengthen the global financial safety net” to help developing nations respond to “macroeconomic shocks”.

Under “Action 55” it states, “We will accelerate the reform of the international financial architecture so that it can meet the challenge of climate change.”

The Pact mentions Multilateral Development Banks again, calling on these institutions to “increase the availability, accessibility and impact of climate finance to developing countries” and supporting these countries as they develop strategies to fight climate change.

There are multiple sections in the draft with references to these banks and their need to “mobilize additional financing” to support “adaptation and deploy and develop renewable and energy efficiency technologies”.

The document repeatedly mentions these “Multilateral Development Banks” and they are clearly going to be an important piece of the UN 2.0 system. TLAV will be investigating these institutions in future reports.

The stated goal of reforming the international financial system to fund the SDGs and Agenda 2030 mimic recent statements made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres where he called for a “new Bretton Woods moment”, referencing the infamous 1944 international agreement that established the IMF. The Breton Woods meeting also adopted rules for governing monetary relations among independent states, including requiring each nation to guarantee convertibility of their currencies into U.S. dollars.

Guterres noted that in 2022 the IMF allocated $650 billion in SDRs, with the European Union nations receiving 160 billion dollars in SDRs and African countries receiving only 34 billion dollars.

Additionally, a UN document on the Summit of the Future titled, What Would it Deliver?, calls for “A Global Financial System That Works For All”.

“A transformed international financial architecture is fit for purpose, more inclusive, just, representative, effective, and resilient, responsive to the world today rather than as it looked following the Second World War. This architecture invests up-front in SDGs, climate action, and future generations.”

These calls mirror similar ones made during the “Summit for a New Global Financing Pact” held in Paris, France in June 2023. The Summit, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, welcomed 50 heads of state, representatives of NGOs and civil society organizations to discuss the effort to reset the international financial system as part of the continued push towards the 2030 Agenda and Net Zero goals.

The French government stated that the objective of the gathering was to “build a new contract between [the global] North and South” which will better equip the nations to fight poverty and climate change. The summit was attended by US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. In addition to heads of state, the summit was organized with support from the Open Society Foundations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation, among others.

Based on these previous statements from the UN and the draft of the Pact for the Future, it is clear that a resetting of the financial system is a crucial component of their plans.

If there is any chance to prevent the signing of the Pact for the Future, the creation of emergency platforms, and the potential declaration of a planetary emergency, we must spread the word quickly.

Additionally, we ought to put our energy into the creation of alternative, parallel systems which can compete with the Technocratic State directly. This is why I am helping produce The People’s Reset: UK, “Our Summit for Our Future”, taking place in Bath, UK the weekend after the UN’s Summit. For 3 days we will host 24 presenters from around the world with a focus on solutions for creating these much-needed parallel systems in the areas of health, finance, education, digital technology, and community building. Together we can create the more beautiful world we know is possible.

TLAV will be on the ground in New York City reporting from the Summit of the Future. Stay tuned for updates as we document this historic gathering of globalists.

Source: thelastamericanvagabond.com

Share

Related articles: