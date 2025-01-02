One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Lance D Johnson December 22, 2024

Bill Gates funds Canadian startup Deep Sky to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

The project aims to store carbon underground and sell carbon credits.

Critics question Gates’ motives, seeing it as a step toward controlling the planet.

Direct air capture technology is expensive, energy-intensive, and unproven at scale.

Gates’ involvement raises concerns about population control and global manipulation.

Bill Gates has always been a man with a plan—or rather, a man with many plans. But his latest venture, the Deep Sky project, takes his ambitions to a whole new level of dystopian creepiness. This isn’t just about saving the planet; this is about controlling it. Gates, the billionaire tech mogul turned self-appointed climate savior, is now funding a Canadian startup to suck carbon dioxide directly out of the atmosphere. Sounds noble, right? Wrong. This is the first step in what appears to be a deranged scheme to engineer the Earth’s atmosphere and, by extension, control the population.

Deep Sky, a Montreal-based company, has secured a $40-million grant from Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to build a facility in Alberta by spring 2025.The company plans to store the captured CO2 two kilometers underground in a deep saline aquifer, a process known as direct air capture (DAC). DAC involves using massive fans or vacuums to draw in air, which is then filtered to isolate CO2. The energy demands of such systems are astronomical, and the industry is already grappling with a “renewable power problem.” This isn’t just about reducing emissions; it’s about creating a system where carbon is commodified, controlled, and monetized.

Who benefits most from this? Not the planet, and certainly not the people—just Gates and his cronies.

Global elite seek total control over Earth’s atmosphere

But the most unsettling aspect of this project is the broader narrative it feeds into. Gates has long been criticized for his overreach into global health, education, and now climate engineering. His involvement in initiatives like this raises serious questions about his ultimate goals. Is he trying to save the planet, or is he trying to control it, or perhaps destroy it altogether? By manipulating the atmosphere, Gates could effectively be terraforming the Earth, creating conditions that suit his or some other groups' vision of the future—a future where a global elite hold the keys to the planet’s survival.

Gates has been vocal about the need to reduce global population growth, often couching it in terms of climate change. But when you combine that with his push for atmospheric engineering, it starts to look like something far more sinister. Is this about saving the planet, or about creating a world where a select few—like Gates—call the shots?

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has called for the removal of billions of tonnes of CO2 by 2050 to stabilize the climate. But who gets to decide how that’s done? Gates, apparently. His Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is funding cutting-edge climate tech projects, effectively shaping the future of the planet. This isn’t democracy; it’s an oligarchy of mad scientists and climate engineers, and it will inevitably have catastrophic consequences for all.

Deep Sky’s project is just the beginning. Over the next decade, the company plans to invest over $100 million in carbon capture initiatives. Gates’ fingerprints are all over this, and it’s hard not to see it as part of a larger plan to dominate the global climate agenda. Bill Gates’ Deep Sky project isn’t some climate solution; it’s a power play, a recipe for complete planetary annihilation.

