March 7, 2025

A group of doctors confirmed that the Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause dormant tuberculosis (TB) infections to “wake up” in people.

It is estimated that approximately 25% of the world’s population is latently infected with TB.

Most people are unaware of the dormant infection because it’s completely symptomless and doesn’t cause any health issues, provided it stays latent.

Yet, for the roughly 8 million people who are diagnosed with TB globally each year, more than a million die.

However, doctors have now confirmed that Covid mRNA “boosters” can “reawaken” the dormant pathogen and cause severe and potentially fatal symptoms.

Doctors sounded the alarm after confirming that the “vaccine” triggered aggressive TB in a 47-year-old man.

The man’s case was detailed in a study published in the Journal of Medical Case Reports.

The unnamed patient was unaware that he had been living with a dormant tuberculosis infection that was not causing symptoms when he received his booster shot.

Five days after vaccination, he began experiencing “severe constitutional symptoms,” including fever, fatigue, and night sweats.

Doctors discovered that his immune system, now stronger from the vaccine, started attacking the TB infection too aggressively, causing inflammation and the flare-up of symptoms.

He was diagnosed with tuberculosis immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (TB-IRIS).

The case was the first confirmed diagnosis of vaccine-induced TB-IRIS to be linked to a Covid booster.

He was treated with high-dose steroids that helped control the immune system’s overreaction, and he gradually stopped using them over several weeks as he recovered.

In the last four years, tuberculosis has surged to become the top cause of infectious disease-related deaths in 2023.

It has remained the number one killer since.

The unidentified patient had first visited doctors because of pain in his hands and fingers.

Based on symptoms and lab testing, doctors diagnosed him with rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation, pain, and stiffness in the joints.

Before starting the man on treatment, he underwent a routine chest X-ray to check for any lung conditions and had a TB test, which was negative.

His physicians prescribed him two common medications to treat his arthritis, according to his case study.

Sometime after beginning his medications, doctors do not specify when, the man received two doses of Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” four weeks apart.

Then, six months after starting treatment for his arthritis, he began experiencing headaches, night sweats, and fevers, as well as swollen lymph nodes in his neck.

The man complained of neck pain and underwent a CT scan.

The scan revealed inflamed lymph nodes on both sides of his neck.

Doctors immediately stopped his medications and took a biopsy of the lymph nodes.

He was then diagnosed with tuberculosis, the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

Within five days of following his four-drug treatment plan, his symptoms improved.

But two weeks later, he received a third Covid mRNA “booster” shot.

Shortly after, his TB symptoms returned worse than before, with more severe chills, higher fevers, and excessive sweating.

Doctors said in the case report:

“We strongly suspect that the immune response precipitated by the mRNA booster vaccine may have resulted in the development of the IRIS syndrome in this patient.”

TB-IRIS occurs when a weakened immune system, after being reactivated by a vaccine, overreacts to infection and struggles to differentiate between foreign invaders and the body’s own tissues.

This response can cause excessive inflammation, complicating the treatment of TB.

Doctors treated him with steroids to reduce the inflammation in his lymph nodes.

The medications reduced his symptoms over three months, and he was on TB drugs for over a year before his symptoms finally subsided.

“There are several reports of mRNA vaccine causing autoimmune disease or flare-ups of autoimmune disease,” the doctors added.

The mRNA in the Covid vaccine carries genetic instructions to cells in the body.

It is supposed to teach the cells how to produce a spike protein similar to the one on the surface of the coronavirus.

In this case, doctors believe the mRNA “woke up” the weakened immune system and triggered the overactive response.

Aside from awakening the dangerous virus, the “vaccine” also worsened the patient’s TB symptoms and caused what they called an “uncontrolled” level of inflammation.

TB-IRIS can be challenging to diagnose because symptoms mirror those of a rebound TB infection – fever, swollen lymph nodes, and joint pain.

There is no universally agreed-upon treatment for it, either.

Some evidence has shown steroids to be effective.

Doctors administered IV methylprednisolone for five days and transitioned him to a pill version that he took for three months.

He took TB medication for another year, and by his 18-month follow-up, his symptoms had dissipated.

He was then able to go back on his arthritis medicines.

TB can range from mild to severe.

In immunocompromised people, the body cannot contain the TB-causing bacteria, and they experience more severe symptoms.

It comes as evidence continues to show that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are causing alarming levels of damage to people’s immune systems.

As Slay News reported, leading scientists from the world-renowned Yale University have confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

A bombshell study conducted by researchers at Yale University School of Medicine found that mRNA injections alter human biology to create long-term spike protein production that increases over time.

The scientists warn that the Covid mRNA vaccines alter T cell immunophenotypes, which triggers VAIDS – or “vaccine-induced AIDS.”

