By Sally Beck November 11, 2024

Mainstream media has extensively reported on the catastrophic injuries caused by AstraZeneca’s covid vaccination but has yet to detail the truth about Pfizer-BioNTech’s covid jab.

Hidden in America’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), there is a significant number of detailed, serious, adverse events from the UK, all relating to Pfizer’s injection and submitted by Pfizer.

VAERS collects post-vaccine injury data from other countries, not just the US, and by November 11 2022, two years into the covid vaccination drive, it had published 103,000 British reports. UK citizens suffered multiple serious symptoms including debilitating headache, chest pain and heart abnormalities, anaphylaxis, clots, vision problems, serious autoimmune conditions and tinnitus.

Many patients described a metallic taste in the mouth which can be a sign of poisoning, or neurological disorders such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a paralysing, potentially fatal autoimmune condition known to be linked to the Pfizer jab. By December 8, 2021, the UK’s Yellow Card Scheme had received 69 reports of GBS linked with Pfizer jabs but did not consider this statistically significant compared with incidence in the wider population. The cause of GBS is ‘unknown’ or to use a more recent word, ‘baffling’, meaning it is not possible to rule out vaccination as a cause. According to the respected journal Nature, GBS is a known reaction to many vaccines, including covid mRNA.

Disturbingly, 13 per cent of the 103,000 VAERS British reports related to the under-25 age group, which according to pathologist Clare Craig dispels the myth that vaccine reactions occur only in the elderly. She said: ‘This statistic suggests that young people are not immune to experiencing adverse reactions, challenging the notion that vaccine side effects are coincidences that occur predominantly in older, sicker populations. The median age of individuals reporting adverse events was 41, indicating that middle-aged adults represent a substantial portion of the reports.’

The MHRA Yellow Card Scheme recorded 2,240 suspected deaths. AstraZeneca vaccines are associated with most deaths. Pfizer comes a close second.

The reports detail cases of death, life-threatening conditions and hospitalisation all linked to the Pfizer jab.

Most patients, 83 per cent, were available for follow-up consultations which added credibility, but few were contacted according to the data. Pro-vaxers dismiss the Yellow Card Scheme, collated by our drugs watchdog the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), saying that anyone can add them, but most, if not all, events found in VAERS have detailed descriptions probably submitted by clinicians and pharmacists.

Distressing examples include a 30-year-old woman with no co-morbidities, who suffered life-threatening anaphylaxis after receiving Pfizer batch number EJ0553 on December 18, 2020. Her throat swelled and her condition was assessed as being ‘medically significant and life-threatening’. She was patient report number GB-MHRA-ADR 24545042.

One man, age unknown, was admitted to hospital on December 17, 2020, spitting blood, vomiting blood, bleeding from his nose, with headache and dizziness. He suffered a horrible death three days later. His report number is GB-MHRA-ADR 24545199, batch number unknown, and his death was considered ‘unexplained’.

The batch numbers are significant. The US chart below shows that some batches caused 100 times more adverse events than others. Was this because the public were part of the trial with some vials having more active ingredient than others?

A Danish study published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation in July, 2023 suggests this is the case. The population of Denmark is 5.8million and received 52 batches that had three different adverse event outcomes. Researchers examined suspected adverse events (SAEs) for the Pfizer vaccine and produced the graph below. The blue line clearly shows thousands more reactions than the green line, while the yellow line could have been placebo as not a single SAE was reported.

The following table relates to the ten worst Pfizer batches used in the UK and was obtained under freedom of information from the MHRA in September 2024.

At some stage, probably after 2021, the publicly available reports suddenly disappeared. VAERS published a disclaimer stating that the data had been deleted at the request of the European regulators. Thankfully, Marek Pawlewski, a data scientist who worked in the hi-tech industry for over 30 years, had the foresight to download it. His subsequent analysis (below) highlights important symptoms taken from a list of over 5,000.

Neither the MHRA nor any other drug regulatory agency have explained why they failed to pull the covid vaccines. In 2009, the vaccine Pandemrix was introduced during the swine flu pandemic. It was discontinued after after 34 deaths. Covid vaccines caused 273 per cent more deaths per 1,000 doses compared with Pandemrix but are still available with the MHRA stating ‘they are the best defence against covid’.

Pawlewski also calculated the harms caused by the flu jab between January 1, 2020 and December 13, 2020, compared with the covid jab a year later from December 14, 2020 to November 30, 2021. Both periods are around 11.5 months. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 50 per cent of the US population were vaccinated with the flu vaccine, and approximately 70 per cent of the US population were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 over the same time frame. The final comparison was adjusted to account for the difference between the uptake of the two jabs.

Like the MHRA, VAERS is a victim of under-reporting, receiving around ten per cent of reactions. Some say it could be as low as one per cent. Nevertheless, the calculation shows that a person is 91 times more likely to die after a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine compared with a flu vaccine; that someone is 80 times more likely to be hospitalised after receiving a covid vaccine compared with a flu vaccine; a person is 81 times more likely to develop a life-threatening event after receiving a covid vaccine compared with a flu vaccine and someone is 82 times more likely to experience a serious adverse event after a covid vaccine compared with a flu vaccine. Even with reports that were less serious, someone was 42 times more likely to report a less serious event if they had the covid jab compared with the flu jab.

This data was submitted to the Metropolitan Police at Hammersmith Police station in December 2021 by former GP partner Dr Sam White, solicitors Philip Hyland and Lois Bayliss and retired police officer Mark Sexton, as evidence of malfeasance. The team were issued a crime number, 6029679/21, and subsequently sent the police hundreds of official documents provided by scientists including retired Pharma executive Sasha Latypova and former Pfizer Vice President Mike Yeadon. Inexplicably, the police took no further action.

Pawlewski said: ‘Before all this I was minding my own business and didn’t question vaccines. I had one AstraZeneca and had flu symptoms for over a week, my wife had the same and we decided to get no more. Then a friend sent me a video produced by [researcher and computer programmer] Craig Paardekooper who was also tracking data that showed some batches were worse than others. [Paardekooper then started his website How Bad Is My Batch.] I watched it and thought there’s no way, then I downloaded the data myself, checked it, and he was right. I then asked my colleague Jason Morphett, an experienced data scientist, to independently review the data. He reached the same conclusion.

‘I was shocked and worried for friends and family which is why I shared the information with the police. I thought once they had it, they would stop the vaccine rollout in its tracks, but nothing happened. That woke me up big time.’

The MHRA said: ‘The MHRA does not directly report suspected adverse drug reaction reports to the US VAERS system. However, vaccine manufacturers are required by US law to submit certain foreign (non-US) source adverse event reports to VAERS.

‘We continue to review reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome received following vaccination with Covid-19 vaccines.

‘Every medicine or vaccine is assessed by the MHRA independently based on its own benefits and risks. For the Covid-19 vaccines, the benefits continue to outweigh any known side effects.’

VAERS state: ‘Under US regulations, vaccine manufacturers must report to VAERS each adverse experience that is both serious and unexpected, whether foreign or domestic, as soon as possible but no later than 15 calendar days from initial receipt of the information by the applicant.’

NOTE: By November 11 2021, 701million doses of Pfizer BNT162b2 vaccine had been administered, with nearly 800,000 reports of suspected adverse events made to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Source: conservativewoman.co.uk

