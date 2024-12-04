One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: HarveyRisch

“A moratorium on the use of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines and boosters should be enacted at minimum, but ideally, they should be REMOVED from the market, and their use in humans should be STOPPED.”

That’s the conclusion of a study published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. The report reveals glaring flaws and alarming safety concerns surrounding Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 injections.

Here’s a breakdown of the study’s key points, as shared by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, MPH:

1.) COVID-19 modRNA vaccines were labeled as traditional vaccines instead of gene therapy products, allowing them to skip stricter regulatory oversight.

2.) The spike protein produced by these vaccines is toxic and linked to immune-related complications.

3.) Pfizer’s own data shows lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and modRNA spreading throughout the body—including the liver, spleen, ovaries, and adrenal glands.

4.) Spike protein production wasn’t limited to the injection site, contradicting early claims.

5.) Within just three months of rollout, Pfizer’s post-authorization data revealed 1,223 deaths and a flood of serious adverse events.

6.) Reports of adverse events after COVID-19 vaccines skyrocketed, far surpassing those for any prior vaccine, yet no significant action was taken.

As such, Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, says:

“Using mRNA to hijack cells in various organ systems to produce a highly toxic [spike] protein that persists in the body for months to years was one of the worst ideas in human history.”

