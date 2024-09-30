One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman September 29, 2024

A renowned American physician is sounding the alarm over skyrocketing numbers of young people being diagnosed with deadly cancers.

Dr. Cynthis Yoshida, a professor at the University of Virginia (UVA), warns that this troubling trend has now “become an epidemic.”

Yoshida, who leads UVA’s Health Cancer Center’s Colorectal Cancer Screening Program, is now alerting the public via local media outlets.

Scientists, physicians, and oncologists around the world have been reporting that cancer cases have spiked dramatically since 2021.

During an interview with Charlottesville’s 29News, Dr. Yoshida expressed her concerns.

“It’s really become an epidemic,” Yoshida warned.

“When my patients come in and have the colonoscopies, so many more are asking, ‘What is it that’s causing this rise in early onset cancers?’”

According to Dr. Yoshida, every year 18,000 people under the age of 50 are diagnosed with early-onset cancer.

However, the cancers are spreading so rapidly that often these individuals are diagnosed too late to survive.

Breast cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer, and certain blood cancers, are all surging among young people, Yoshida reports.

“Which is a tragedy because they’re young when they get the cancer but also, they’re young with advanced disease,” Yoshida said.

According to the 29News article, no one can know with certainty what is causing the recent cancer surge.

Reporter Avery Davis suggests a confluence of factors such as an unhealthy diet, alcohol consumption, antibiotics, and sedentary lifestyles could linked to these diagnoses.

Dr. Yoshida even suggests that alcohol could be causing cancers to form and rapidly spread.

“Alcohol really changes a lot of the DNA,” Yoshida said.

“And so, what happens is it changes the DNA in cells, and so here are the bigger risk factors, so colon cancer, breast cancer, certain types of head and neck cancer, liver cancer.”

However, a growing number of leading experts have linked the recent surge in deadly cancers to a more obvious culprit.

As Slay News has reported, a leading oncologist recently issued an alert about the staggering surge in cancer cases among young people.

North Carolina‘s Duke University oncologist Dr. Nicholas DeVito is warning that “every new patient” who now comes to his clinic is under 45 years old.

A growing number of experts are demanding answers as aggressive cancers continue to surge to unprecedented levels in young people.

Two shocking new reports from the American Cancer Society have also revealed that various forms of the deadly disease surging among younger citizens.

In response to the reports, the corporate media is promoting several narratives to explain away the rapidly developing and spreading cancers.

However, several doctors have spoken out to warn that Covid mRNA shots are causing the recent emergence of aggressive cancers.

The disease has been found to form and spread so rapidly among vaccinated people that doctors have dubbed the phenomenon “turbo cancer.”

Doctors have revealed that some “turbo cancers” spread so quickly that seemingly healthy patients can die within a week of being diagnosed.

Oncologists are also warning that these aggressive cancers don’t respond to conventional treatments.

Earlier this week, a group of leading scientists and academics signed a letter that calls on lawmakers to ban Covid mRNA “vaccines” due to the “substantial risk” of cancer from the injections, as Slay News reported.

The call was made due to the unprecedentedly high levels of synthetic DNA contamination in the shots produced by vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna.

Eminent scientists and academics warn that this DNA contamination is causing genomic integration and triggering long-term health impacts, including cancers, among the Covid-vaccinated.

The letter was signed by leading experts from around the world.

The co-signees include Professor of Oncology Angus Dalgleish, Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy, an expert in chronic disease, Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy, an immunologist who developed a bronchitis vaccine, geneticist Professor Alexandra Henrion Caude, and microbiologist Professor Sucharit Bhakdi MD.

