By James Reinl, Social Affairs Correspondent, for DailyMail. 24 February 2023

Top government panel recommends assisted suicides for 'mature minors'

Law could change as soon as this year; critics slam a 'reckless' proposal

Canada already has the world's most expansive program of assisted dying

Campaigners have slammed as 'reckless' and 'horrible' a plan by a Canadian parliamentary committee to expand the country's assisted-suicide program to terminally sick children.

They told DailyMail.com that sick and disabled kids could soon be joining the roughly 10,000 adults who end their lives each year by state-sanctioned euthanasia in the world's most permissive such program.

In its long-awaited report, the Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) recommended that 'mature minors' whose deaths were 'reasonably foreseeable' could access assisted suicide, even without parental consent.

The report and its 23 recommendations will be discussed in the House of Commons in the coming months and could prompt revisions of Canada's assisted dying laws as soon as this year.

'I think it's horrible,' said Amy Hasbrouck, who campaigns against MAiD for the group Not Dead Yet.

'Teenagers are not in a good position to judge whether to commit suicide or not. Any teenagers with a disability, who's constantly told their life is useless and pitiful, will be depressed, and of course they're going to want to die.'

Mike Schouten, whose son, Markus, died of cancer last year aged 18, said letting youngsters end their lives with doctor-prescribed drugs was 'reckless'

There were more than 10,000 deaths by euthanasia in 2021, an increase of about a third from the previous year

Alex Schadenberg, executive director of the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition, another campaign outfit, said Canada had been on a dangerous 'slippery slope' to widespread assisted suicide since the law was introduced in 2016.

'We said we were going to have safeguards and guardrails, but the next government can simply open it up further by making a decision — and that's exactly what's happening,' Schadenberg said.

After hearing from some 150 witnesses and reviewing hundreds of briefs, the joint committee of Canadian politicians earlier this month concluded that children who could competently make decisions should have access to MAiD. Continue reading

“ They're preparing to come after our children”

Medical Assistance in Dying is defined in the booklet as the use of medicines to stop a 'person’s body from working'

Just as Ottawa publicly acknowledges that its assisted suicide regime might have gone too far, critics have highlighted the existence of a little-known medical assistance in dying children’s activity book that was funded by the Canadian government.

The book is not intended for children who are themselves seeking assisted death, and it’s not subject to mass-distribution through schools or public libraries. Minors are ineligible for medically assisted death in Canada, although there has been a push by the Quebec College of Physicians to extend the practice to severely disabled newborns.

Rather, the activity book is intended for children who may soon be attending a medically assisted death in person. “Created for young people who have someone in their life who may have MAID,” the group declared in a statement.

MAID is defined in the booklet as the use of medicines to stop a “person’s body from working.”

