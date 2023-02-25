Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stevanovitch's avatar
Stevanovitch
Feb 25, 2023

The slippery slope leading to death( and the sooner the better) was paved when liberals took(stole) power by paying off the media. Our country didn’t stand a chance after that. As usual, one law takes an inch, the next a foot, the next, a mile. The depopulation agenda of evil is thereby instituted like a frog being boiled slowly. But we know the heat is turned up, and demons possess those with their luciferian fingers on the dial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Wally TangoFoxtrot's avatar
Wally TangoFoxtrot
Feb 25, 2023

The Trudeau Agenda is Pro-Death, Pro-Destruction, Anti-Life and Anti-Human Slavery enabled by the misdirection of identity politics and a compliant Quisling media.

His abusive predation for the dystopic benefit of the CCP and WEF Gangsterism is just getting started.

The sleep walking hypnosis of the masses needs to be broken.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture