“Why are they putting Mercury in vaccinations and why it’s never been tested since 1929? In 1929 they tested this on 27 people who were dying of Meningitis. All of those people died of Meningitis, and so they said there was no correlation between their death and Mercury in vaccines. That is the ONLY test that has ever been done on Thimerosal.”

These are just some of the toxic ingredients in vaccines:

(1) Formaldehyde ....causes cancer

(2) Aluminum....a potent NEUROTOXIN

(3) Mercury .....neurological damage including autism

