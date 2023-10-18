One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Jonathan Bradley October 16, 2023

New Tecumseth, ON, resident Dan Hartman has initiated a wrongful death lawsuit against Pfizer because his son Sean died from the COVID-19 vaccine.

“On the morning of September 27, 2021, 33 days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination, Sean Hartman was found deceased in his bedroom by his mother,” said Sheikh Law lawyer Umar Sheikh in a court filing.

“The Plaintiff pleads that Sean Hartman died as a result of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.”

Dan was denied money from the Vaccine Injury Support Program in March despite Sean dying after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My son died 33 days after his first Pfizer vaccine and he was a perfectly healthy boy with no underlying conditions,” he said.

He took a COVID-19 vaccine to be allowed to play hockey. Dan said he took him to the emergency room four days after his first dose because he had brown circles around his eyes, a rash on his face, and pain in his right shoulder.

American pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole determined in July Sean died from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cole examined his tissues, finding spike protein in his adrenal glands.

“The adrenal glands control your blood pressure, so if Sean’s blood pressure dropped, he would have died,” said Dan.

Dan is seeking $35.6 million in damages; specialized damages to be determined prior to the trial; prejudgment and post-judgment interest; the costs of the proceeding, including all applicable taxes; and further relief the court considers just.

Sheikh said Pfizer “owed a duty of care to Sean Hartman to accurately inform him of all risks associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination.” He added he owed him a duty to warn him of the risks associated with the safety and efficacy of these vaccines.

When it comes to the standard of care, Dan pleaded Pfizer breached it for the manufacturing, testing, sale, reporting and administration of its vaccines.

With the standard of care, Sheikh alleged it was breached when it disregarded and misrepresented the results of the safety trials by providing an incorrect characterization of the efficacy data; discounting results of adverse events on vaccinated people in the study; not highlighting all results and adverse events revealed in the studies conducted; and not stopping their administration on Canadians due to known safety concerns.

Dan pleaded Pfizer negligently misrepresented the safety of the vaccine and did not disclose the risks associated with it, which include but are not limited to myocarditis and pericarditis.

The particulars include failing to disclose people under 40 years old had an increased risk of myocarditis after taking the vaccine, rates of myocarditis were higher in adolescent males, inadequate testing was performed to ensure their safety and efficacy, failing to complete post-market surveillance and inform the Canadian government and the public of the results, failing to disclose the issues with the vaccine, and failing to identify, implement, and verify procedures to address post-market surveillance risks.

He accused Pfizer of improper product distribution when it was being sold. This is because the foreseeable risks exceeded the benefits associated with the product, it was more dangerous than ordinary consumers would expect, it did not have adequate, effective warnings and instructions over these dangers, inadequate testing and it was unfit for the purpose for which it was intended.

Sheikh concluded by saying Pfizer “concealed the fact the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination had severe possible risks and outcomes when administered, including but not limited to myocarditis, pericarditis and death, to the public, healthcare providers, and regulatory authorities, including Health Canada.”

“The Plaintiff pleads that the wrongful death of his son Sean Hartman was caused by the negligence of the Defendant,” he said.

Source: westernstandard.news

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Meanwhile in Israel: 8-Year-Old ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Dies After Sudden Heart Attack

Sarah Blattner Could Not Walk After the First Dose of Pfizer. 5 Months Later Recorded This Video, Then DIED SUDDENLY Next Day

Dramatic Rise in Children's Funerals: Small Coffins Ordered in Bulk. Funeral Directors Told to Keep Quiet

Global Genocide: Latest Covid-19 Injection Related Deaths and Injuries Reported

How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide. National Security Study Memorandum NSSM 200 and the Global Depopulation Agenda

The Inventor of the Polio Vaccine Wanted To Depopulate the World

Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document

Moderna strategic alliances: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The Depopulation Industrial Complex: FDA Licensed Vaccines Are Not Evaluated for Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility

Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk