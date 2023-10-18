Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Matt's avatar
Matt
Oct 18, 2023

The real lawsuit that I’m waiting for will be against all government and public health authorities that declared a pandemic. There never was one and once this is proven everything else will fall apart. Lockdowns, masks, vaccine mandates and the deadly bioweapons will all be proven unnecessary and deadly.

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
Oct 18, 2023

I pray for Mr Hartman's success in this trial - for his sake, for the sake of his late son, and for the millions of others killed and injured by DOD/Pfizer and their co-conspirators' lethal products. I hope they put Pfizer et al. out of business for all our sakes.

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