By Hunter Fielding November 8, 2024

Sudden heart attack deaths are skyrocketing among 5 to 11-year-old children who have received Covid mRNA vaccines.

Reports of young children suddenly dropping dead are surging.

7-year-old Maine boy Evan Briggs collapsed while playing football.

“I watched him run off with a football in his arm and I went and gathered my water bottles and when I turned around, he was down.”

“Their son went into sudden cardiac arrest”

The Bath Area YMCA said in a Facebook post that the child was part of their youth sports program and “collapsed while playing on the field” on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

“Staff immediately performed CPR and called paramedics who quickly responded and transported the child to the hospital,” their statement added. “We were devastated to learn that, despite the best efforts of our staff and emergency responders, the young child passed away.”

The boy has been identified by his parents as Evan Briggs.

His father, Nathan, told NBC affiliate WCSH that his oldest son was trying out for the Bath YMCA’s new flag football team when he collapsed.

“I watched him run off with a football in his arm and I went and gathered my water bottles and when I turned around, he was down,” he said.

His parents told the outlet he had a cardiac arrest. “He pretty much died in my arms,” the dad added.

Evan was born with holes in his heart but had surgery to repair them. Still, the parents were shocked by his death, saying he was a healthy and active boy — never skipping a doctor’s appointment.

.

Falkirk, UK – 9-year-old Stevie McKinlay collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died on Sep. 30, 2024.

“He was immediately put on life support but despite the efforts of medical staff…there was no hope…died in her arms”

.

The issue is a shocking phenomenon.

5-11-year-olds are collapsing with cardiac arrests and dying, and parents are perfectly fine with this.

Are the kids 12-18 years old doing any better?

Not really.

15-year-old Killian was a soccer player for Kilmore Celtic F. He died on Oct. 22, 2024.

.

.

17-year-old Killian Collins died unexpectedly at home on Nov. 1, 2024. He played for the Sam Maguire GAA.

.

.

Australia – teenage cricket star Kade Sutton had a cardiac arrest and was clinically dead for 5 minutes.

.

.

Brazil – 15 year old Nicole collapsed and died of Cardiac arrest while playing basketball at school on Oct. 18, 2024.

.

.

Canada, Montreal, Quebec – 18-year-old Keayton Bijou Jurovich had a pulmonary embolism and a cardiac arrest and died suddenly on Sep. 26, 2024.

.

.

Three Tennessee High School Track stars ages 13, 15, and 18 collapsed and died suddenly in the past 2 months.

Aug. 27 – 15 year old Tristen Franklin

Sep. 18 – 13 year old Katherine Lindsay Rust

Oct. 16 – 18-year-old Janie Grace Moss

The kids are not alright.

Source: newsaddicts.com

