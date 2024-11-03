One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman November 3, 2024

The sudden deaths of four teenage athletes in Tennessee have renewed calls for investigations into the safety of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Four young runners have tragically passed away in Tennessee over the last six months.

Doctors are now sounding the alarm over the issue while devasted parents are demanding answers.

The sudden deaths of the teen athletes are raising specific concerns as all of the young runners suffered sudden heart failure, believed to be caused by Covid injections.

This alarming pattern has pressured corporate media outlets and health authorities to finally critically examine the potential dangers associated with Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Parents, doctors, educators, and coaches are now demanding answers as the shockwave of grief and concern hits communities.

Dr. English Flack, a prominent cardiologist, has voiced her concern.

In a new interview with local Nashville outlet News Channel 5, Flack emphasized the gravity of the situation.

“It certainly is concerning,” she remarked.

“It’s concerning to us as physicians, as parents, as teachers, and coaches.”

“Seeing what we’ve seen in the state of Tennessee, our question in the last couple of days is… is this unique to us, or is this also being seen at other centers?” she added.

She highlighted how these unexpected deaths are reshaping doctors’ understanding of typical medical patterns.

Many experts and families are now raising serious concerns about the Covid shots’ safety for young athletes.

“There have been questions raised about the Covid vaccine and the impact on the heart and if that is manifesting in young athletes,” Channel 5 reporter Carrie Sharp asked Flack.

“Is that a question that needs to be asked?”

Responding to the question, Dr. Flack, a pediatric cardiologist at Monroe Carell Junior Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, said:

“I think we should ask every question that we can think of at this moment and we’re not going to discount anything.”

The tragic loss of these young lives has sparked widespread frustration at the delayed examination of “vaccine” safety claims.

Many are dismayed that the medical narrative labeling these vaccines as “safe and effective” has not been more rigorously questioned before now.

Sudden cardiac arrest was extremely rare in children.

However, cases have been surging since the rollout of Covid mRNA injection in early.

According to the latest data from the American Heart Association, 7,000 children a year are now dying outside of the hospital each year from sudden cardiac arrest in the United States.

In response to the sudden deaths of teenagers in the state, the Tennessee Department of Health released a statement saying the following:

“The Tennessee Department of Health is aware of the sudden and tragic deaths of these four teenagers.

“The Department reviews these types of matters but does not have any details to release regarding the deaths of these four teenagers.”

Source: slaynews.com

