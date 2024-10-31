One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Health officials in Idaho’s Southwest District Health have voted to ban Covid mRNA “vaccines” in a landmark decision.

Covid injections will no longer be offered to residents in the district and the shots have now been pulled from all 30 clinics that administared mRNA vaccinations.

The move came after the Southwest District Health Board voted 4-3 last week to ban the shots.

The decsion make Southwest District Health the first health agency in America to pull the shots.

The board’s vote came after it received about 300 complaints about the “vaccines” from residents.

Members of the public have been urging the district, which encompasses six counties, to stop promoting the shots.

Just before the board voted, members heard presentations from leading experts who raised concerns about the safety of the mRNA injections.

The board heart from cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, pediatrician Dr. Renata Moon, and obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. James Thorp.

They were invited to speak by Dr. John Tribble, the board’s only physician.

After listening to its residents, the board members felt it was important to allow “the free and open discussion and evaluation of the evidence for and against the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In addition to hearing presentations from McCullough, Moon, Cole and Thorp, the board also heard from district staff physician Dr. Perry Jansen.

Jansen recommended keeping the vaccine on the district’s clinic shelves.

Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist at the McCullough Foundation, commended the board for its action.

“Southwest Idaho Health District has made the correct and brave choice to remove COVID-19 injections from their clinics,” Hulscher said.

“The updated boosters were never tested in humans, while previous iterations have demonstrated that they’re not safe for human use.”

Hulscher noted that Boise State Public Radio’s coverage of the vote labeled the presentations by McCullough and others as “anti-vaccine.”

The Boise State Public Radio article referred to McCullough and the other presenters as “doctors widely accused of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation.”

The local outlet appeared to “blindly favor COVID-19 vaccines,” McCullough said.

However, the outlet was “ignoring deeply worrisome safety data,” he noted.

For instance, the number of injuries and deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following Covid mRNA vaccination continues to climb.

VAERS is the primary mechanism for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before confirming the reported adverse event was caused by the vaccine.

The government database has historically been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

As of Septepetmver 27, there were 1,604,710 VAERS reports of injury or death following a Covid vaccination.

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: