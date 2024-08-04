One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dave Hodges August 2, 2024

This article is a reference point, containing links to the seemingly outrageous claims made in 3 videos to be posted to this site regarding medical martial law which are actually defacto concentration camps (i.e. medical martial law)

Alleged CV-19 victims, were transported, in Arkansas, to what I would call a FEMA medical martial law facility. This is not an isolated incident. Arizona granted former governor, Doug Ducey, the authority to create, operate and maintain concentration camps. The camps are allegedly for a deadly pathogen from which quarantine is determined to needed. Yet, it is the governor that makes that determination, not a health board nor the State Legislature. This is the create of a medical martial law dictatorship. It follows the HHS guidelines for ESF#8-14. Celeste Solum and myself have done an interview on this precise issue.

Presently in Airzona and I presume in your state, as well, the state can imprison you for "suspected" symptoms and they can forcibly vaccinate force other treatment upon a person or persons. In short, governors are granting themselves the authority to have complete control over your freedom, your body and even your life.

Excerpts from Arizona statue are listed below relative to the topic at hand. My responses to individual parts of this tyranny are listed in the documented in bold print.

B. In addition to the authority provided in subsection A of this section, during a state of emergency or state of war emergency, the governor, in consultation with the director of the department of health services, may issue orders that:

1. Mandate medical examinations for exposed persons. 2. Ration medicine and vaccines. 3. Provide for transportation of medical support personnel and ill and exposed persons. 4. Provide for procurement of medicines and vaccines. C. In addition to the authority provided in subsections A and B, during a state of emergency or state of war emergency in which there is an occurrence or the imminent threat of smallpox, plague, viral hemorrhagic fevers or a highly contagious and highly fatal disease with transmission characteristics similar to smallpox, the governor, in consultation with the director of the department of health services, may issue orders that: 1. Mandate treatment or vaccination of persons who are diagnosed with illness resulting from exposure or who are reasonably believed to have been exposed or who may reasonably be expected to be exposed.

You don’t have to be exposeed, the Governor’s people only say you might be exposed before being taken to a FEMA medical martial law camp. Further, there is no exception listed for people who may have a pre-existing medical condition that would contraindicate any treatment.

2. Isolate and quarantine persons.

This is precisely what I wrote about in the fall of 2014. This follows under the guidelines of ESF#8. Please look at what I found in 2014 when ebola was the imminent threat.

Look at the participating partners in the “hospital” detainment centers in the EFS #8 document. This list is very revealing as to the intended purpose of these camps.

Sometimes, it is not what a person says that is important, it is what they do not say. In the above list of Ebola detainment centers, I don’t see the CDC or the National Institute of Health listed. Nor do I see any legitimate medical organizations.

I don’t even see the presence of any “volunteer” medical organizations such as Doctors Without Borders. Does anyone else find it disturbing that the transport of very sick people will be conducted and the end point is devoid of any medical treatment organizations and/or facilities?

These camps are death camps.

There is not one shred of evidence that these camps are intended to treat or even make comfortable people who will contract Ebola or be exposed to Ebola.

The most disturbing thing is that these camps will be death camps for relatively healthy people.

If you are a person who is unlucky enough to be discovered to have asthma or merely be temporarily suffering from congestion in one’s lungs from allergies or a simple cold, you could find yourself on one of the Federally approved ambulance services (bus, train, plane) and headed to your final destination.

B. The department or local health authority may, during the state of emergency or state of war emergency declared by the governor, do the following:

1. Establish and maintain places of isolation and quarantine, which may include the residence of the person quarantined. 2. Require isolation or quarantine of any person by the least restrictive means necessary to protect the public health. The department or local health authority shall use all reasonable means to prevent the transmission of disease among the isolated or quarantined persons. C. The department, a county health department or a public health services district shall ensure, to the extent possible, that the premises in which a person is isolated or quarantined is maintained in a safe and hygienic manner and is designed to minimize the likelihood of further transmission of disease or other harm to a person subject to isolation or quarantine. Adequate food, clothing, medication and other necessities, competent medical care and means of communicating with those in and outside these settings shall be made available. D. A person subject to isolation or quarantine shall comply with the department's or local health authority's rules and orders, shall not go beyond the isolation or quarantine premises and shall not come in contact with any person not subject to isolation or quarantine other than a physician or other health care provider, department or local health authority or person authorized to enter an isolation or quarantine premises by the department or local health authority. E. Other than a person authorized by the department or local health authority, a person shall not enter an isolation or quarantine premises. If, by reason of an unauthorized entry into an isolation or quarantine premises, the person poses a danger to public health, the department, or local health authority may place the person in isolation or quarantine pursuant to this section or § 36-789 . F. The department, or local health authority must terminate isolation or quarantine of a person if it determines that the isolation or quarantine is no longer necessary to protect the public health.

To sum up this portion of this unconstitutional law, self-granting dictatorship, the person does not even have to have been diagnosed with a dangerous pathogen. They simply “could be” exposed.

They are clearly transported to a third party site of an undetermined nature. Family may not visit. Their medications will be controlled.

And as we witnessed in ARS 36-787, there is no established authority to provide diagnosis. It is so open-ended that we must consider the fact that this could be misused as a potential abuse for political persecution.

A. The department, or local health authority may isolate or quarantine a person or group of persons through a written directive without first obtaining a written order from the court if any delay in the isolation or quarantine of the person would pose an immediate and serious threat to the public health.

It is quite obvious that this carries the authority of Stalinist Russia or the Gestapo of Nazi Germany. You will have no rights. No courts are involved, no appeal can be made until the sentence is executed.

B. Within ten days after issuing the written directive, or when any delay in the isolation or quarantine of a person or group of persons will not pose an immediate and serious threat to the public health, the department or local health authority shall file a petition for a court order authorizing the initial or continued isolation or quarantine of a person or group of persons.

Citizens will be declared “guilty” after they are jailed. This has “political prisoner” written all over this document.

H. Before an isolation or quarantine order expires, the department or local health authority may move to continue the isolation or quarantine for an additional period not to exceed thirty days. The court shall grant the motion if, by a preponderance of the evidence, isolation or quarantine is shown to be reasonably necessary to protect the public health.

Please note that it is important to consider what is NOT being said here. Is the person going to be afforded an attorney to represent their interest? It certainly does ot appear to be the case. If so, this makes the court the rubber stamp for the dictatorial authority of the Governor.

L. A record of the proceedings pursuant to this section shall be made and retained. If, because of a state of emergency or state of war emergency declared pursuant to § 36-787 , parties cannot personally appear before the court, the proceedings may be conducted by the authorized representatives of the parties and held by any means that allows all parties to fully participate.

Please note that the citizen is not even guaranteed to attend the trial that determines their freedom or incarceration. Please ask the question, who are “authorized representatives”? How can it be guaranteed that this authorized representatives are approved by the person that is incarcerated and being adjudicated AFTER THE FACT!!!

M. The court shall appoint counsel at state expense to represent a person or group of persons who is subject to isolation or quarantine pursuant to this article and who is not otherwise represented by counsel. Representation by appointed counsel continues throughout the duration of the isolation or quarantine of the person or group of persons. The department or local health authority must provide adequate means of communication between the isolated or quarantined persons and their counsel.

Finally, the statute addresses counsel, but the conditions are so nebulous that one cannot guarantee that the 5th Amendment rights of due process are being followed. Remember, the person has already been locked up for at least 10 days at this point. This looks like window dressing to disguise the fact that there are not citizen, civil liberty protections in place.

B. A person or health care provider undertaking any activity required by this article, including reporting, participating in quarantine or isolation procedures, is immune from civil or criminal liability if the person or health care provider acted in good faith. Actions required by this article are presumed to be in good faith.

C. The immunities prescribed in § 26-314 are applicable to §§ 36-787 , 36-788 and 36-789 .

Why would the state grant unconditional, blanket immunity for the actions of people connected with this unconstitutional process if they were not breaking any laws or doing anything wrong?

This last section tells everyone what they need to know about this process. As Celeste Solum and myself have been saying, this is medical martial law and can be used against anyone, at any time and for any reason including, political, religious, age discrimination, race or any other defining characteristic that does not meet with the governing authority.

Finally, it should be noted that there is no oversight on the actions fo the governor. He/she acts with impunity, answers to nobody and has no accountability.

