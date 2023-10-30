Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
Oct 30, 2023

I am sorry, but this is sick. It is disheartening and heartbreaking that Canada is the world’s leader in this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
KarlM Alias's avatar
KarlM Alias
Oct 30, 2023

Had she been jabbed? I'm guessing yes. And 100% agree - do not donate any organs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture