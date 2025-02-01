One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman January 31, 2025

Pharmaceutical giant Moderna is developing a new mRNA “vaccine” that is injected directly into a person’s heart to supposedly tackle surges in cardiac arrests.

Since Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021, heart failure and cardiac arrests have skyrocketed.

Specifically, cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have spiked among people who received the “vaccines.”

Both myocarditis and pericarditis form inflammation in and around the heart.

They restrict the heart’s ability to pump blood around the body and cause clots, strokes, cardiac arrests, and ultimately, sudden death.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are both known side effects of Covid mRNA injections.

However, according to vaccine maker Moderna (mRNA), more injections directly into the heart are the answer.

Moderna’s new mRNA-0184 “vaccine” uses the same experimental technology as Covid injections.

One of the main goals of the mRNA-0184 injection is to stimulate revascularization or the growth of new blood vessels.

These new vessels help restore blood flow, which is vital for healing the heart.

During a heart attack, muscle cells can start to die and cannot be regenerated.

Roughly one in five people who have had a heart attack will be readmitted to the hospital for a second one within five years.

The company has been working on the injections for some time now.

In October 2022, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told Sky News Australia in October:

“We have now in the clinic a super exciting program where we inject mRNA into people’s hearts after a heart attack to grow back new blood vessels to help revascularize the heart.

“It’s a bit like science fiction medicine but that’s what is really exciting to me.”

In a statement about the “vaccines,” Moderna said:

As Slay News reported, Bancel has boasted to fellow World Economic Forum (WEF) members that his company developed Covid mRNA “vaccines” in 2019.

Bancel admitted that they knew there was “going to be a pandemic.”

He gloated to WEF globalists that he told other executives at Moderna that their advanced knowledge of the Covid pandemic would ensure that they would “make a billion dollars next year” when the coronavirus emerged.

The pharmaceutical head made the admission during a WEF panel discussion where he was asked about “vaccine development.”

Bancel was asked how Moderna and other vaccine makers are able to keep ahead of new variants and how his company was able to produce Covid mRNA injections so quickly.

He responded by touting the “great news” that Moderna was already producing “vaccines” at “full capacity” by 2020, the year the pandemic was declared.

“When the pandemic happened, Moderna had made a hundred thousand doses,” Bancel told WEF members.

He then revealed that Moderna had made the Covid shots “in 2019 for a whole year.”

“I remember walking after Davos into the office of my manufacturing and I say, ‘I will make a billion dollars next year.’

“And they look at me a bit funny and say ‘What?’

“And I say, ‘Yeah, we will make a billion dollars next year – there’s going to be a pandemic.’”

