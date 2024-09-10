One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Mike Adams September 9, 2024

After 24 years as a food and nutrition journalist, published laboratory scientist, food manufacturer, Food Forensics book author, detox patent holder and publisher of Natural News, I have come to the irrefutable conclusion that the FDA, CDC, USDA and EPA are literally trying to kill off as many Americans as possible.

They are not interested in protecting public HEALTH; they are focused on achieving public DEATH.

This realization is slowly coming to light, as people like RFK Jr. and Rep. Massie fully grasp the real agenda behind government regulators. To say they have been "weaponized" against the American people is an understatement. They are deliberately, meticulously, with sinister intentions, plotting the extermination of the American people with an assault of toxic foods, toxic prescription medications, toxic pesticides and deadly vaccines. They are at war with humanity, and they will use their power in every possible way to poison as many Americans as possible while calling it "public health."

Soon, they will demand the mass injection of children with reptile venom peptides, from which GLP-1 weight loss drugs are synthesized. These same children will be fed toxic, processed foodstuffs, mass medicated with psychiatric drugs, saturated with toxic chemicals in personal care products, and heavily dosed with gender-bender herbicide chemicals like atrazine.

Recognize this is a WAR against humanity, and protect your children if you want humanity to have any future at all. I created this Counterthink cartoon in 2006, which foretold all of this nearly 20 years ago:

GDP means Gross Death Product

The U.S. likes to tout its GDP (Gross Domestic Product) as a measure of productivity and economy activity, but the problem is that today the majority of economic activity in the USA is focused on the production of DEATH: Processed foods with toxic ingredients, toxic prescription medications and vaccines that kill hundreds of thousands each year, the war industry that builds bombs and missiles to kill, the death media industry that promotes mass abortions, euthanasia and suicides, and more.

Now, GDP actually means Gross Death Product, because the vast majority of America's GDP is tied to death-related products. It is notable that while most of the rest of the world measures GDP based on what they CREATE, the USA measures GDP on how much they can DESTROY.

The US empire has become a global destroyer of nations and its people. (Just ask Ukraine.) RFK, Jr. and Donald Trump may be able to put an end to this death cycle, but it will take substantial efforts and aggressive reforms of corrupt, criminally-run government agencies such as the FDA, CDC, EPA, USDA, FTC and more.

WARNING to all African nations

Just like the science advisor to the Nixon administration (Lee DuBridge, see link below) wanted to export food to Africa laced with infertility and depopulation chemicals (admitted by NY Times in 1969), the western VACCINES being pushed on your nations are depopulation / ethnic cleansing kill shots. The West is an imperialist predatory medicine regime that disguises genocide as immunization, and seeks the total extermination of your kind.

In America, ABORTION centers are used to exterminate blacks. In Africa, VACCINES are the weapon of choice. If you want your children to live in abundance and prosperity, for future generations to come, REJECT western vaccines and medical experiments on your population.

