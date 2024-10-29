One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Tamara Ugolini October 29, 2024

Federal regulators have announced plans for digital credentials for Canadians without parliamentary approval, despite widespread skepticism and past rejections from MPs over concerns about cost, security, potential abuse, and state-sanctioned surveillance.

In a concerning display of Liberal overreach, federal regulators have announced plans to establish digital credentials for Canadians without any parliamentary approval.

This alarming initiative comes despite repeated rejection from MPs, who have consistently raised concerns about the cost and security of an electronic national identity system, as detailed by Blacklock’s Reporter.

The article outlines a recent notice from Shared Services Canada describing efforts to create a digital ID system. Since many Canadians are skeptical of public institutions, the widespread acceptance of such a system is unlikely.

The proposal equates digital credentials with mandatory IDs like Social Insurance Numbers, suggesting a streamlining of interactions with public services. However, parliamentary committees have dismissed such proposals for years, citing the risks of abuse and financial implications.

Previous warnings about national IDs highlight chilling possibilities, such as police conducting identity checks—a troubling scenario that threatens personal freedoms and evokes a “papers please” mentality reminiscent of authoritarian regimes.

The recent past has shown how easily digital ID can lead to segregation and discrimination, notably through the weaponization of vaccine passports, which divided society based on uptake of a mass pharmaceutical experiment.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair’s assertion in 2020 that people will need a digital ID to prove their "disease status" underscores the urgent need for vigilance against potential abuses of digital identification.

While the government presents digital ID as a safeguard against identity theft, the risk of misuse and overreach is deeply concerning. With no established checks and balances, Canadians must critically assess whether this system is a convenience or a gateway to unwarranted (and unwanted) surveillance.

Currently, these digital credentials are “optional,” but with funding incentives like what was seen with the federal COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Fund, optionality could be easily undermined at any moment. Initiatives like the Known Traveller Digital Identity project, which involves collaboration between the federal government, major airports, and the World Economic Forum, signal a troubling trend toward pervasive digital identification systems.

Ultimately, the push for digital ID raises significant questions about privacy, accountability, and the erosion of public trust. As citizens contend with the implications of such systems, it becomes imperative to safeguard fundamental rights and protect against the encroachment of state surveillance into daily lives.

