This will 100% come to the EU and the US. China was chosen as the testing ground country.
Why the fuck do people go along with this shit, how will we beat them here if we have morons like her, we have plenty of morons here too.
欧洲议会及澳洲议会通过了“数字身份证法规”，为什么中国官媒赞赏民主自由国际社会通过“数字身份证法规”，因为，恰恰迎合了中共傀儡国际共产主义威权统战手段、高压管制、钳制言论、打击迫害公民社会，🚨⚠️自由世界正在堕入共产主义陷阱🪤圈套‼️ 世界趋势令人担忧❤️🩹/ 🇫🇷法国自由记者：韩荣利
Le Parlement européen et le Parlement australien ont adopté les « Règlements sur l'identification numérique ». Pourquoi les médias officiels chinois félicitent-ils la communauté internationale démocratique et libre pour avoir adopté les « Règlements sur l'identification numérique » ? Parce qu'ils répondent exactement au front uni autoritaire communiste international fantoche du PCC. approche, contrôle à haute pression et suppression de la parole, lutte contre la persécution de la société civile, 🚨⚠️le monde libre tombe dans le piège communiste🪤piège‼ ️ La tendance mondiale est inquiétante❤️🩹/ 🇫🇷Journaliste indépendant français : Han Rongli
The European Parliament and the Australian Parliament passed the "Digital ID Regulations". Why does the Chinese official media praise the democratic and free international community for passing the "Digital ID Regulations"? Because it exactly caters to the CCP's puppet international communist authoritarian united front approach, high-pressure control, and suppression of speech. , combating the persecution of civil society, 🚨⚠️the free world is falling into the communist trap🪤trap‼ ️ The world trend is worrying❤️🩹/ 🇫🇷French freelance journalist: Han Rongli
China: No Digital ID No Food
Coming soon to a country near you
