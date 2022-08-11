Exposing The Darkness

Claudia
Aug 11, 2022

I a.m heartsick, angry, and terrified. This is a hill that I am prepared to die on, because what good is life without freedom? I cannot believe how quickly Klaus and his puppets are destroying western civilization.

Gabriel
Aug 11, 2022

The importance of boycotting digital IDs can't be overstated.

With digital ID CBDCs are almost a given, which means they can 'mandate' whatever they want on whatever schedule they want.

