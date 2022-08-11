One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Keean Bexte August 11, 2022

As first reported by True North’s Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, included in Canada’s Digital Ambition 2022 are details about how the federal government is building a digital identity infrastructure that will affect all Canadians.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for government services to be accessible and flexible in the digital age. The next step in making services more convenient to access is a federal Digital Identity Program, integrated with pre-existing provincial platforms,” the report reads.

“Digital identity is the electronic equivalent of a recognized proof-of-identity document (for example, a driver’s license or passport) and confirms that ‘you are who you say you are’ in a digital context.”

As previously reported by The Counter Signal, Canada is already a partner with the World Economic Forum in a digital ID project, which appears to be currently underway at major Canadian airports in the form of ArriveCan.

As per the WEF’s Known Traveller Digital Identity website, “The pilot group, convened by the World Economic Forum, consists of the Government of Canada and the Netherlands, Air Canada, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Montreal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.”

This updated, ubiquitous digital ID further cements Canada’s commitment to the Forum.

Indeed, the Liberal government has not been shy about admitting that the pandemic provided an opportunity for a reset in how the government is done.

Just last year, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called the pandemic a “window of political opportunity” and “an epiphany.”

Since then, the Liberals have toyed with a series of digital identity verification systems, including the failed federal contact tracking application and the much-maligned CanArrive passport that’s clogging up Canada’s airports.

Despite the chaos that ArriveCan is causing, the Liberals appear hellbent on pushing digital IDs even further regardless of how it affects everyday Canadians.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Canada Is a Partner in the “Known Traveller Digital Identity” Project, a World Economic Forum Initiative

NATIONAL REGULATIONS REQUIRING VACCINATION AS CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT BEING PREPARED BY TRUDEAU LIBERALS

A List of Klaus Schwab’s WEF “Young Global Leaders”. The WEF and the Pandemic

The World Is A Stage. The World Economic Forum is a front organisation. Klaus Schwab is a puppet actor who portrays the character of Doctor Evil

Rerum Novarum - The Real New World Order. The Hidden Hand Behind Agenda 21/2030 and The Great Reset

A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars. Is the same sinister force currently working behind The Corona Operation?

The Corona End Game. The Truth Behind The Symbols