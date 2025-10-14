Major Study: DEADLY ABNORMALITIES Emerging in mRNA Boosted Healthy Young Adults
A group of scientists is raising the alarm after a major new study confirmed that dangerous “abnormalities” are emerging in healthy young adults who received a Covid mRNA “booster” injection.
By Frank Bergman October 13, 2025
Evidence confirming that the “vaccines” cause almost immediate damage in people, the six-month longitudinal study found.
Alarmingly, the “abnormalities” are emerging in healthy young adults with no underlying conditions.
Tracking 68 healthy young adults, the study observed significant health risks that emerged just 48 hours after vaccination.
They warn that the findings signal potential long-term issues that public health authorities must not ignore.
The team of researchers was led by Dr. Waleed M. Bawazir of the King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The results of the study were published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
The findings have raised serious concerns regarding the potential biological consequences of receiving a third dose of Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine.”
The study indicates that young, otherwise healthy individuals experienced troubling biological markers after their third mRNA shot.
Within just two days after the “booster” injection, participants exhibited acute systemic inflammation, coagulation abnormalities, and a significant suppression of key immune markers.
One of the most concerning results was the dramatic spike in inflammation markers.
The C-reactive protein (CRP), a well-known marker for systemic inflammation, increased sharply from 6.12 mg/L to 14.84 mg/L, which is considered a significant rise, with the study showing this change was statistically significant (p < 0.0001).
Similarly, another inflammation marker, high-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP), doubled from 1.47 mg/L to 3.52 mg/L (p < 0.0001).
This surge suggests that even a “booster” dose of the “vaccine” could trigger a heightened inflammatory state in the body.
The researchers warn that the finding is deeply concerning, as chronic inflammation can lead to serious health issues in the long term.
In addition to the inflammation, markers for coagulation abnormalities were also found to have increased.
D-dimers, which are associated with clot formation, rose from 0.20 mg/L to 0.47 mg/L (p < 0.005).
Such increases are indicative of pro-thrombotic activity, meaning the body is more likely to form clots, a concern that could potentially lead to life-threatening conditions such as thrombosis or stroke.
These findings further highlight the severe risks posed by the mRNA “vaccines,” which some critics have long warned about regarding clotting and blood vessel damage.
Even more concerning, the study showed evidence of immune suppression following the third dose. Lymphocyte counts, essential components of the immune system, dropped significantly from 2.34 × 10⁹/L to 1.91 × 10⁹/L (p < 0.0005).
Interferon-gamma (IFN-γ), a critical protein involved in antiviral defense, also decreased from 54.7 ng/mL to 46.1 ng/mL (p < 0.05).
These findings suggest that the immune response following a third dose may be blunted, increasing the vulnerability of vaccinated individuals to infections or other diseases due to weakened immune defenses.
The study also pointed out a disruption in the participants’ coagulation profile, which was concerning despite the lack of overt symptoms.
Prothrombin time (PT) and activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) were significantly prolonged, patterns that are often seen in vaccine-induced thrombotic cases such as myocarditis, pericarditis, and other clotting syndromes.
Even in the absence of visible symptoms, this could signal underlying clotting disorders that might not be immediately apparent but could have severe long-term health implications.
This study is the first to document the simultaneous occurrence of immune suppression and clotting activation within just 48 hours of receiving a third mRNA “booster” dose, even in young, healthy adults.
These findings challenge the common narrative that “vaccine” reactions are “mild” and primarily concern localized pain or fever.
In reality, the study suggests that mRNA “boosters” can trigger hidden but dangerous disruptions in inflammation, coagulation, and immune function.
Experts warn that these issues act as a ticking time bomb that may not immediately present obvious symptoms but could lead to significant health consequences over time.
These revelations reinforce the concerns of “vaccine” critics, who argue that the full spectrum of risks from these injections, especially the so-called “boosters,” has not been adequately addressed.
Given these findings, it is crucial to take a closer look at the long-term effects of the Covid mRNA shots and whether their risks outweigh their purported benefits.
For those worried about their health, this study adds to the growing body of evidence that demands more caution and transparency before further mRNA “vaccines” are rolled out for widespread use among the general public.
Doctors are not allowed to use microscopes for these studies. They took away microscopes to hide the truth.
Try looking on Wikipedia about "live blood analysis", you get the impression it's really bad.
Notice how the doctors never look under a microscope anymore? It's all "markers" from "tests", meaning the doctors are relying on tests which may or may not be reliable.
For more than 150 years live blood analysis was the gold standard in examining the blood. Put a drop of blood on a slide and in a few seconds an experienced doctor could tell you everything. That all disappeared. You NEVER see these guys using microscopes anymore. Now live blood analysis is considered "unreliable" and "dangerous"
The reason is about the same time microscopes went the way of the dinosaur, doctors started to find "parasites" which were previously unknown.
Today, often times I put a drop of blood on the slide and it's so thick with "parasites" you wonder how this person can still be living.
If doctors were using microscopes, there would be no question in their minds as to "why" a person is sick, you can see how bad it is, you can't miss the "parasites".
And what are the parasites? I think it's all self assembling nano technology. At least the ones I see are.