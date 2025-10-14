Exposing The Darkness

Yet Another Tommy
10h

The 15 stages of mRNA denial (first 10 from the Dossier)

1) It's the cure!

2) It's not the cure but it prevents you from getting it and spreading it to others

3) It doesn't prevent you from getting it but it prevents you from getting sick

4) It doesn't prevent you from getting sick but it prevents you from getting REALLY sick

5) It doesn't prevent you from getting REALLY sick but it prevents you from dying

6) It doesn't prevent you from dying but it prevents most people from dying

7) Hey, it's still a net benefit! Trust the institutions!

8) Okay, well at least it doesn't actively harm people! Roll up your sleeve for the updated shot

9) Okay, well at least it doesn't harm THAT many people! Sorry, I’m, uh, busy, and not rolling up my sleeve anymore

10) Okay, it's poison, and it doesn’t actually do anything beneficial whatsoever. There are no benefits, only costs. The cure is so much worse than the disease. We got bamboozled every step of the way

11) It's poison but it only kills a few people, and everybody I know is ok

12) Well, I know a few people that were killed or maimed but it's pretty much all over now

13) Ok, more and more people are dying, but it will stop when these greedy pharma companies are reined in

14) It's true that the military has orchestrated the whole thing but its only because they want to better prepare us for an era of biological warfare

15) Its really a transnational deep state that fears the 99% so much that they have set out to kill all 99%

jsinton
8h

Doctors are not allowed to use microscopes for these studies. They took away microscopes to hide the truth.

Try looking on Wikipedia about "live blood analysis", you get the impression it's really bad.

Notice how the doctors never look under a microscope anymore? It's all "markers" from "tests", meaning the doctors are relying on tests which may or may not be reliable.

For more than 150 years live blood analysis was the gold standard in examining the blood. Put a drop of blood on a slide and in a few seconds an experienced doctor could tell you everything. That all disappeared. You NEVER see these guys using microscopes anymore. Now live blood analysis is considered "unreliable" and "dangerous"

The reason is about the same time microscopes went the way of the dinosaur, doctors started to find "parasites" which were previously unknown.

Today, often times I put a drop of blood on the slide and it's so thick with "parasites" you wonder how this person can still be living.

If doctors were using microscopes, there would be no question in their minds as to "why" a person is sick, you can see how bad it is, you can't miss the "parasites".

And what are the parasites? I think it's all self assembling nano technology. At least the ones I see are.

