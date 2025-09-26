One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter September 24, 2025

Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst and former Pfizer employee that told everyone not to get the CV19 vax because of all the health problems it would cause. She did this repeatedly after the CV19 vaccine rollout to wake up the public up to the dangers of the injections.

She listed heart disease, auto immune problems, blood clotting and turbo cancers popping up everywhere, including the brain. These are just a few of the many problems caused by the CV19 vax that led to disability and death for millions of people around the world.

The things Kingston revealed about why nobody should get the CV19 vax have now been officially acknowledged by the top doctors and researchers in the world at the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) this past week. Kingston, who sat in on the six-hour meeting, says, “What happened during this meeting, the policies that were voted on, the evidence reviewed . . . is now going to become policy. This was not a Senate dog and pony show. This was a regulatory . . . legally binding meeting.”

A few of the highlights that came out of this meeting, according to Kingston, “They said we have to be honest about Myocarditis caused by the CV19 vax. They said the CV19 vaccine causes short-term and long-term diseases and injuries, and those need to be addressed. Professor Levi said we must drop the term ‘safe and effective.’ It is propaganda, and it should never be used when describing the Covid 19 vaccine. The term ‘safe and effective’ has got to go away.”

Also, so-called ‘turbo cancers’ came up at the ACIP meeting and the fact they are caused by the CV19 vaccine. For years, pregnant women were told the CDC recommended they get the CV19 shots. That too is no longer the CDC recommendation. Another big change is true informed consent about the huge risks with the CV19 vaccines. The new rule would basically force doctors and pharmacists to tell the public about the possibility of death and disability with the risk of getting cancer, autoimmune disease, blood clotting and infertility, to name a few. Kingston says, “Informed consent was clearly defined throughout the presentations. . .. Informed consent is not just signing off on a piece of paper. It is a shared clinical decision. . .. In a shared clinical decision, you are now sharing responsibility with that patient. The old, informed consent was ‘I signed my form, I got my $20 CVS coupon, and I got my shot.’ That is not informed consent.”

So, they are going to actually have to tell you all the bad things that can happen if you get the CV19 vax. Kingston told everyone NOT to get the CV19 vax right after the rollout in 2021. All the reasons she gave back then have now come out in this recent ACIP regulatory meeting. If there is going to be true informed consent, Kingston says, “Nobody of sound mind would get these shots. . . .If your doctor knows all the evidence and all the serious adverse events, and your doctor still tells you to get the shots, is that malpractice at this point?”

Another big lie exposed is that the CV19 vaccine made Covid19 milder. This is yet another total lie exposed at the ACIP meeting. Kingston says, “Professor Levi straight up said, the actual . . . clinical trials did not show decrease in hospitalization or death . . . they, in fact, showed harm.”

Also, at the ACIP meeting, the recent Rasmussen poll came up that showed 56% of Americans now believe the CV19 vax caused deaths. This is another signpost in the public’s perception on these dangerous and debilitating CV19 injections.

Kingston contends this ACIP meeting was a turning point and says, “I think this is the beginning of the end of the CV19 shots.”

There was even talk of treatment for the CV19 vax injured, but no definite treatments were put forth—yet. Maybe the CDC can talk to Dr. Betsy Eads or Dr. Pierre Kory about how to treat the millions of victims of the CV19 bioweapon vax. They and other doctors have been successfully doing it since the CV19 injections started.

There is much more in the 82-minute in-depth interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with renowned biotech analyst Karen Kingston as she uncovers the truth about the pure evil that has been covered up about the CV19 vax. Now, the Trump Administration is finally revealing for everyone to see the CV19 vax was NEVER “safe and effective.” It was, in fact, a total fraud and crime on the public. The CV19 vax was indeed a bioweapon that killed and injured millions worldwide for 9.23.25

