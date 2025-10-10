Exposing The Darkness

Crixcyon
4h

Your loving government in action. Shows you how much congress really cares about you especially as they went right along with the administration of poison mRNA junk. 50 million citizens could die in the coming years and they still would deny everything. Scumbags extraordinaire.

Alamo Dude
4h

Pfizer said what?

Notice how it is all about Pfizer now, shhhhh….don’t say the FauXi~DARPA modified RNA front company name MODeRNA. 🤔🤔🙃

