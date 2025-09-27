One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Top scientists are now confirming the worst fears of health freedom advocates: patients suffering from Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) after Covid shots are showing no signs of recovery.

With testimony from medical experts, senators, and the vaccine-injured themselves, the findings paint a horrifying picture: immune systems shattered, lives destroyed, and the cover-up shows no signs of ending.

By Frank Bergman September 22, 2025

Leading experts in Canada and the United States are sounding the alarm as Covid mRNA shot-induced Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) patients are now showing no signs of recovery.

VAIDS, often referred to as vaccine-induced AIDS, Post-Covid Vaccination Syndrome (PCVS), or “long vax,” is a new phenomenon that was triggered by the global mass Covid mRNA injection campaign.

As Slay News has previously reported, VAIDS is an AIDS-like disorder that is triggered by Covid mRNA shots damaging the immune system, leading to autoimmune diseases.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sounded the alarm about the crisis during a pair of roundtables, insisting that the voices of vaccine-injured patients and the frontline doctors treating them must finally be heard.

The discussions, which included medical experts, senators, and patients suffering from VAIDS, revealed grim findings: those harmed by the mRNA injections often “don’t seem to be improving,” even years later.

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield warned that the condition is unlike anything doctors have faced before.

Redfield revealed that many VAIDS patients may never recover.

“There really is probably a difference between patients with post-mRNA injury versus people that have post-COVID symptoms,” Redfield said.

“I will say my post-mRNA injury patients have a tendency of not improving.

“They just don’t seem to be improving.

“I have a number of patients now that are out five years. It’s painful.”

By contrast, Redfield noted, those with “long Covid,” which has similar symptoms to Post-Covid Vaccination Syndrome (PCVS), generally do improve over time.

Kennedy explained why he convened the roundtables: because patients nationwide are suffering, lost in the system, and “don’t know where to go and feel that their voices aren’t being listened to.”

Millions Potentially Affected

Panelists credited Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) for pushing the administration to act on behalf of the estimated 20 million Americans now experiencing PCVS.

Emerging science is backing them up.

A bombshell preprint study from renowned scientists at Yale University showed that some patients thought to have “long Covid” were in fact suffering from VAIDS.

Persistent spike protein was detected in VAIDS patients 709 days after vaccination.

The researchers noted that the vaccine-induced AIDS was caused by the Covid mRNA injection’s spike protein circulating in the body and increasing in levels over time.

Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, one of the study’s co-authors, said:

“That was surprising, to find spike protein in circulation at such a late time point.”

The spike protein is a “mechanism” that is “underlying this syndrome,” Iwasaki noted.

The explosive findings sent shockwaves through the medical and scientific communities after researchers concluded that Covid mRNA shots have caused a global surge in cases of VAIDS.

This major study, which included nine million participants, debunked claims from the corporate media and so-called “fact-checkers” that previously dismissed reports of VAIDS as “conspiracy theories.”

Meanwhile, a sweeping review published this month in Reviews in Medical Virology documented mounting evidence of PCVS: fatigue, brain fog, neuropathy, dysautonomia, myocarditis, and autoimmune-like illnesses.

The study was led by Dr. Shin Jie Yong and an international team spanning institutions, including Université de Montréal in Canada.

Researchers emphasized that while causality is contested, the patterns of injury are undeniable, and the medical needs of these patients are urgent.

Doctors & Patients Demand Action

The evidence shows that vaccine-injured patients present with a spectrum of debilitating conditions: POTS, small-fiber neuropathy, ME/CFS-like illness, and even prion-like disease processes.

Yet treatments remain piecemeal — IVIG, plasma exchange, antihistamines, neuropathic agents — with no large-scale trials to guide care.

Kennedy and the roundtable doctors agreed: the era of ignoring these patients is over.

“Science moves forward when dissent isn’t censored and patients aren’t silenced,” Kennedy said, stressing that open debate and real research are the only path forward.

Media Narrative Crumbles

Meanwhile, the corporate press still pushes the claim that mRNA shots reduce long Covid.

However, this line conveniently avoids the uncomfortable reality that many “long Covid” cases are actually “vaccine” injuries in disguise.

The new data and testimonies expose a collapsing narrative: the same officials who promised safety and transparency are now scrambling to suppress evidence of lasting harm.

Kennedy’s roundtables mark a turning point and provide an official acknowledgment that VAIDS and post-vaccine syndromes are real, widespread, and devastating.

The message from frontline doctors was clear: these patients are not improving.

And until the government admits the truth, millions of Americans will remain abandoned by the very system that harmed them.

