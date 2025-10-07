One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Something unprecedented has surfaced, and it’s challenging official narrative about how these vaccines behave in the body.

In a detailed interview with Sharyl Attkisson, genomics expert Dr. Kevin McKernan reveals what he found hidden inside a cancer biopsy: massive amounts of Pfizer’s vaccine sequence, in tissue where it was never supposed to be.

It Wasn’t Supposed To Be There, Let Alone Replicate: Bombshell Analysis of a Cancer Biopsy Reveals ‘Shocking’ Levels of Pfizer’s Vaccine Sequence, Suggesting a Mechanism Far Different Than What Was Promised.

In an interview with Sharyl Attkisson, Dr. Kevin McKernan, a seasoned expert in genomics, revealed a discovery concerning COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that warrants immediate and serious investigation.

The Finding:

Researchers analyzed tissue from a patient who developed an aggressive colon cancer and died just 30 days after diagnosis. This individual had received four doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Using advanced genomic sequencing, they went looking for a trace of the vaccine in the cancerous tissue.

The Shock:

Not only was the Pfizer vaccine sequence present, but the quantity was described as “a lot of it.” As Dr. McKernan states, this was “not expected.” The volume of genetic material suggests it did not just passively reside there; the data indicates it may have gotten into the cells and started replicating.

The Critical Concern:

While a direct causal link to cancer cannot be definitively established from this single case, the presence of replicating vaccine sequences in a tumor is profoundly concerning. Dr. McKernan explains that there are known biological mechanisms where this could play a role in oncogenesis (the formation of cancer).

A renowned scientist has sounded the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.

