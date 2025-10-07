Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Paul Vonharnish
7h

Of course mRNA derived elements cause erroneous transcription. The faulty transcription *feature* is hardly News, and has been well vetted for over 5 years. Neither the Secretary of Health and Human Services nor the US congress has responded. Erm...

IMPORTANT: COVID Vaccine “Safe and Effective” Narrative Collapses on Camera >>> This is the Senate hearing they never wanted you to see. >>> September 03, 2025 >>> https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-vaccine-safe-effective-narrative-collapses-camera/5887991

Quoted from the article: “Had the media truthfully reported on the nature of the Covid vaccine and its devastating impacts, millions of lives would have been saved.

From the outset, No meaningful attempt has been made by national governments to call for the withdrawal of the killer vaccine.” Interesting, that...

Katarina Christoforou
6hEdited

Mark it as serious and add it to the bucket. Let me guess it's the SV40 virus? McKernan found the Simian Virus in a vial of the Pfizer vaccine 2023. I reckon McKernan collects smoking guns as a hobby. 30 days to get you affairs in order, how grim... How Albert Bourla.

* SV40 gives monkeys tumours so they can test cancer treatments on them. Seems we are testing humans now without informed consent.

