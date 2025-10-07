BOMBSHELL: Pfizer Vaccine Sequence Found REPLICATING Inside Cancer Tissue
A genomic discovery by Dr. Kevin McKernan raises urgent questions about mRNA persistence and what we were told about the shots.
Something unprecedented has surfaced, and it’s challenging official narrative about how these vaccines behave in the body.
In a detailed interview with Sharyl Attkisson, genomics expert Dr. Kevin McKernan reveals what he found hidden inside a cancer biopsy: massive amounts of Pfizer’s vaccine sequence, in tissue where it was never supposed to be.
In an interview with Sharyl Attkisson, Dr. Kevin McKernan, a seasoned expert in genomics, revealed a discovery concerning COVID-19 mRNA vaccines that warrants immediate and serious investigation.
The Finding:
Researchers analyzed tissue from a patient who developed an aggressive colon cancer and died just 30 days after diagnosis. This individual had received four doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Using advanced genomic sequencing, they went looking for a trace of the vaccine in the cancerous tissue.
The Shock:
Not only was the Pfizer vaccine sequence present, but the quantity was described as “a lot of it.” As Dr. McKernan states, this was “not expected.” The volume of genetic material suggests it did not just passively reside there; the data indicates it may have gotten into the cells and started replicating.
The Critical Concern:
While a direct causal link to cancer cannot be definitively established from this single case, the presence of replicating vaccine sequences in a tumor is profoundly concerning. Dr. McKernan explains that there are known biological mechanisms where this could play a role in oncogenesis (the formation of cancer).
A renowned scientist has sounded the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.
Of course mRNA derived elements cause erroneous transcription. The faulty transcription *feature* is hardly News, and has been well vetted for over 5 years. Neither the Secretary of Health and Human Services nor the US congress has responded. Erm...
IMPORTANT: COVID Vaccine “Safe and Effective” Narrative Collapses on Camera >>> This is the Senate hearing they never wanted you to see. >>> September 03, 2025 >>> https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-vaccine-safe-effective-narrative-collapses-camera/5887991
Quoted from the article: “Had the media truthfully reported on the nature of the Covid vaccine and its devastating impacts, millions of lives would have been saved.
From the outset, No meaningful attempt has been made by national governments to call for the withdrawal of the killer vaccine.” Interesting, that...
Mark it as serious and add it to the bucket. Let me guess it's the SV40 virus? McKernan found the Simian Virus in a vial of the Pfizer vaccine 2023. I reckon McKernan collects smoking guns as a hobby. 30 days to get you affairs in order, how grim... How Albert Bourla.
* SV40 gives monkeys tumours so they can test cancer treatments on them. Seems we are testing humans now without informed consent.